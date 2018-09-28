CLEARFIELD — Utah Department of Transportation crews will resume maintenance work on two Antelope Drive bridges near the Freeport Center Sunday.

The work will continue nightly through the end of October. No work will take place on Friday nights. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction nightly, beginning at 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and at 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Two lanes in each direction will reopen at 6 a.m., Monday to Friday, and at noon on Sundays.

Minor delays are possible during these lane closures, and construction may require intermittent shoulder work and temporary neighborhood street access closures.