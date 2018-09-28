THE BASICS

No. 20 BYU (3-1) at No. 11 Washington (3-1)

Kickoff: Saturday, 6:30 p.m. MDT

Saturday, 6:30 p.m. MDT Venue : Husky Stadium (70,138)

: Husky Stadium (70,138) Surface : FieldTurf

: FieldTurf TV : FOX

: FOX Livestream: FOX

FOX Radio : KSL 1160AM/102.7 FM

: KSL 1160AM/102.7 FM Series : Washington leads 5-4.

: Washington leads 5-4. Weather: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 60s at kickoff.

THE STAKES

For Washington … The Huskies, who are carrying the Pac-12 banner, can’t afford another loss to have any shot at a spot in the College Football Playoff.

For BYU … The Cougars are looking to upset a top-15 team for the second time in three weeks.

THE TRENDS

For Washington … The Huskies have won 17 consecutive non-conference home games.

For BYU … The Cougars are 1-3 all time against Washington in Seattle.

THE CRYSTAL BALL

For Washington … The Huskies are 17-point favorites and they may be the fastest and most athletic team BYU will face this season. Washington’s speed could be too much for the Cougars to overcome at a noisy Husky Stadium.

For BYU … The Cougars are struggling in the passing game so in order to pull the upset, they will need to establish a strong run game with Squally Canada, who’s been banged up, and Lopini Katoa, who scored two touchdowns last week.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Holli Joyce Washington running back Myles Gaskin runs for a touchdown against Utah on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.

Myles Gaskin, Washington running back: The senior is the school's all-time leading rusher and he's a strong, elusive back. Can the Cougars contain him?

Tanner Mangum, BYU quarterback: The senior has struggled when it comes to passing the ball, although his receivers have dropped a lot of passes this season. It will be important for Mangum to make good decisions, protect the ball and get the ball into the hands of playmakers.

KEY MATCHUP

BYU’s defensive line vs. Washington’s offensive line: The Cougars will be looking to get a pass rush and pressure on Browning in order to disrupt the Huskies’ offense.

QUOTABLE

“There’s so many spread teams, the zone-read game — there’s none of that. But they have their own unique way to keep the defense honest with this fly-sweep game. Half of it is running the fly sweep and half of it is running the ball. You’re going to see a quarterback take a snap from under center and drop back and throw a pass. How often do you see that? With no play-action. He takes a straight drop and throws it. It’s a unique style.”

— Washington coach Chris Petersen

“It’s just another opportunity to go play a great team on national TV. We’re really excited about the opportunity … We have a lot of respect for Washington and really looking forward to another opportunity we have to represent ourselves and play together as a team.”

— BYU coach Kalani Sitake

NEXT UP

BYU hosts Utah State on Oct. 5. Washington visits UCLA on Oct. 6

BYU SCHEDULE

Sept. 1 — BYU 28, Arizona 23

Sept. 8 — California 21, BYU 18

Sept. 15 — BYU 24, Wisconsin 21

Sept. 22 — BYU 30, McNeese State 3

Sept. 29 — at Washington (6:30 p.m., Fox)

Oct. 5 — Utah State (7 p.m., ESPN2)

Oct. 13 — Hawaii (TBA)

Oct. 27 — Northern Illinois (TBA)

Nov. 3 — at Boise State (TBA/ESPN Networks)

Nov. 10 — at UMass (10 a.m./TBA)

Nov. 17 — New Mexico State (TBA)

Nov. 24 — at Utah (TBA)

All times Mountain