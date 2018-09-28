UTAH STATE PRISON — Jeremy Edwin Richards will get his chance to prove he can be a productive member of society.

Richards, who has been incarcerated for 19 years in the Utah State Prison for the 1999 stabbing death of Steven Malan, 29, in Ogden, has been granted a parole date by the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole. He will be released from prison on Jan. 22.

In 1999, Richards got into an argument with Malan after going to a party in Ogden. The argument turned violent and Richards stabbed Malan to death. He then called his father rather than 911. After Richards' father arrived at the scene, his father called police.

Four months later, while out on bail awaiting trial for his murder charge, Richards — high on meth — attacked a man with whom he was making a drug deal. He was charged with attempted murder.

Richards eventually pleaded guilty to murder in exchange for a reduced charge of aggravated assault in the second case. For the murder conviction, he was sentenced to up to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Both sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. The aggravated assault sentence expired in 2004.

During a parole hearing on Sept. 11, Richards noted the progress he had made since being in prison, and asked for a second chance.

"I just want a chance, ma’am. That’s all I want,” he told board member Denise Porter. "I want to prove to you and to everybody else that I’ve learned my lesson."

While in prison, Richards was diagnosed with major depressive disorder with severe psychotic features. He admitted that he was hearing voices in 1999, even though that was something he never told his attorneys during his original murder trial, and he was never given a psychological evaluation. He was prescribed medication for his mental illness for the first time while in prison in 2003.

Richards told the board that he knew staying on his meds would be the key to his success if released.