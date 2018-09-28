LAYTON — A 26-year-old man who was allegedly shot in Layton but then driven to a hospital in Preston, Idaho, where he later died, reportedly requested to be taken to a hospital out of state, according to police.

Layton police on Friday said based on interviews with witnesses, they have no evidence to dispute that the man requested to be driven out of state, even though there were several other hospitals closer. Investigators believe he did that to try and conceal a drug operation inside the trailer where the shooting occurred.

The bizarre case is being treated as a homicide investigation. Layton police still had many questions to answer as of Friday and were finishing the execution of a search warrant that started Thursday at the mobile home.

By Friday morning, three people had been arrested as a result of the investigation, but none for homicide. The search for two alleged gunmen continued.

Kevin Wesner Content, who turned 25 on Friday, was booked into the Davis County Jail for investigation of obstruction of justice and two counts of drug possession. Devon Miller, 22, was booked for investigation of two counts of drug possession, obstruction of justice, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, possession of drug paraphernalia, and marijuana possession. Douglas Michael Cordova, 30, was arrested for investigation of endangerment of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation began about 8:20 a.m. Thursday when police in Preston called Layton police to report a man who was allegedly shot in Layton had just been admitted to a hospital in their city, according to a Davis County Jail report.

Police believe two men entered the trailer at 2500 N. Lane at Lakeview Estates about 5 a.m., and shot a man inside. The shooting was believed to be over drugs or money or both, according to Layton Police Lt. Alex Davis.

Nine people were believed to be in the trailer at the time of the shooting, in addition to the two intruders, he said.

When police began questioning the occupants, Miller told them "that after the victim of the shooting left his trailer with some of their friends, being transported to an unknown hospital 'out of state' at the victim’s request, he assisted in cleaning up blood from the floor and area rug, with Peroxide, where the victim had bled."

Davis said investigators believe the shooting victim, whose name was not released as of Friday morning pending notification of family, asked to be taken to a hospital out of state to hide what was happening in the mobile home.

Miller also admitted to "picking up spent casings from the shooting" and that "he had moved the casings to save as souvenirs for the victim," the report states.

When police began searching the Layton trailer home, they found a distributable amount of drugs, Davis said.

According to a jail report, officers observed "a mushroom grow tent located in the master bedroom of the trailer owned by Devon (Miller)" and also found "two jars containing specific bark and chemicals intended to extract Dimethyltryptamine (DMT)."

Miller, however, "indicated that he was an active member of the Oklevueha Native American Church and that his membership allowed him certain 'sacraments,' indicating his 'lawful constitutional right' to possess cannabis and other natural plant derived substances otherwise prohibited by law.

"He also identified the 'grow tent' as belonging to him for 'sacramental' purposes only and confirmed that the growing plants were indeed mushrooms," according to the report. "He denied the distribution of any of his cultivated mushrooms or marijuana continuing in his testimony of them solely being used for religious sacrament. He denied using it for recreational purposes."

Davis said although some religious artifacts were found in the trailer, investigators are disputing the religious claim based on the amount of drugs found. Investigators discovered "a grow house for marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms. Metro Narcotics Strike Force went into full Hazmat gear in order to safely remove the mushrooms so they would not release their spores into the air," the report states.

Content also admitted to police that he "cleaned blood from the crime scene, collected shell casings, and did not report the incident to law enforcement when initially contacted. The shell casings were later recovered during the execution of a search warrant in a backpack belonging to Content," a jail report states.

Cordova admitted his 2-month-old son stays frequently with him in the trailer. According to Cordova, he was in the trailer at the time of the shooting but did not hear it because "he was too drunk and high," a jail report states.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.