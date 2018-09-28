LEHI — Skyridge moved its record to 4-0 in Region 8 volleyball by sweeping Springville Thursday.

Led by the fine all-around play of Chelsea Greenwood, the Falcons swept Springville in straight sets 25-14, 25-11, 25-18.

Greenwood served on 17 total Falcon points and had six aces. As a hitter, Greenwood tallied nine kills and on defense led the team with 13 digs.

Kenadee Christensen added 12 kills for Skyridge while middle blocker Alice Ellsworth had six kills. Quarterbacking the offense was senior setter Kaitlin Standifird who had 29 assists. Standifird also added nine digs, five kills and three aces. Tylee Fuller gave the Falcons an additional defensive presence with 10 digs.

Skyriddge head coach Deanna Meyer was both pleased with the overall effort and a chance, especially in the third set, to clear the bench and give some of her younger players a chance to get on the court in a varsity match.

"The girls are really starting to come together," said Meyer. "I am seeing improvement in the area we are focusing on in practice. As a team the players are working very hard so it is nice to see everyone get some playing time today."