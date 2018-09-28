SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz games will be available on TV, radio and — for the first time — streaming devices.

The team announced its broadcast schedule on Friday morning. AT&T SportsNet will again broadcast most of the Jazz’s regular-season games (76 regular season and three preseason games). Craig Bolerjack (play-by-play) and Matt Harpring (analyst) return for their 14th and ninth straight seasons, respectively.

Bolerjack’s call will also be available for the first time at attsportsnet.com and via the AT&T SportsNet app. Both services are available to customers whose TV subscription includes AT&T SportsNet, which is available in Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, Montana and parts of Nevada.

The Jazz will be televised nationally 17 times by TNT, ESPN and NBATV.

On radio, David Locke will have the call with analyst Ron Boone and reporter Tony Parks for the Zone Sports Network (1280 AM and 97.5 FM). Nelson Moran will handle the Spanish broadcast on 1600 AM and 106.3 FM.