SALT LAKE CITY — Protesters confronted Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake Friday morning after he confirmed he would vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

The protesters confronted Flake in the elevator shortly after he announced he would vote for Kavanaugh, according to The New York Times.

“What you are doing is allowing someone who actually violated a woman to sit in the Supreme Court. This is not tolerable!” one woman said. “You have children in your family — think about them! I have two children. I cannot imagine that for the next 50 years they have to have someone in the Supreme Court accused of violating a young girl. What are you doing sir?”

The other protester said, "Look at me when I’m talking to you. You're telling all women that they don't matter, that they should just stay quiet ... you're telling me that my assault doesn't matter, that what happened to me doesn't matter,” one woman said in the video, according to The New York Times. “They should just keep it to themselves because if they have told the truth you’re just going to help that man to power anyway.”

See the moment below.

Women confront Sen. Jeff Flake after he says he'll vote yes to Kavanuagh: “That’s what you’re telling all women in America, that they don’t matter. They should just keep it to themselves because if they have told the truth you’re just going to help that man to power anyway.” pic.twitter.com/T7fSpyT69E — CNN (@CNN) September 28, 2018

In a statement released Friday, Flake, who was considered the lone swing Republican vote on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he’d vote for Kavanaugh after hearing statements from both the Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh and his accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

JUST IN: Sen. Jeff Flake: "I will vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh.” https://t.co/AMrTSO5iHL pic.twitter.com/9kSwXqp8wp — ABC News (@ABC) September 28, 2018

“After hearing more than 30 hours of testimony from Judge Kavanaugh earlier this month, I was prepared to support his nomination based on his view of the law and his record as a judge,” Flake said.

He added, “Our system of justice affords a presumption of innocence to the accused, absent corroborating evidence. That is what binds us to the rule of law.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote Friday at 1:30 p.m. to confirm Kavanaugh.