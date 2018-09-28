MIDVALE — A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of another man inside a car in West Valley City has been arrested.

Late Thursday, the West Valley Police Department's Major Crimes and Special Investigations units were able to track down Robert DeHererra, 24, in the Kearns area where officers conducted a traffic stop and took him into custody without incident.

The arrest came just hours after police released his name and picture to the public. He is accused of fatally shooting 26-year-old Manuel Garcia Jr. Wednesday night. DeHererra and Garcia were passengers in a car being driven by a woman near 3030 W. 3500 South when the two got into an argument, according to West Valley police.

Garcia allegedly hit DeHererra with a bottle, prompting him to shoot Garcia in the abdomen, said West Valley police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku. All three people in the car were previously acquainted with each other, she said.

DeHererra ran off before police arrived, prompting a manhunt. That search resulted in detectives developing information about another acquaintance DeHererra might be with.

The suspected car the acquaintance was driving was spotted about 4 a.m. Thursday near 7800 South and 900 East with three people in it, Vainuku said. The driver sped away when officers attempted to pull them over. The eight-minute chase went through Cottonwood Heights, Sandy and Midvale and reached speeds of about 80 mph, she said. It ended when the fleeing vehicle hit a curb hard at a high of speed near 7350 S. State. The impact from the collision disabled the car.

Two people were detained and one ran off. The identity of that person, or whether it was DeHererra, is not known.

Chantelle Marissa Riley was arrested in that incident and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of failing to stop at the command of a law enforcer.