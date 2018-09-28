SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Sept. 28.

Our morning headlines:

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch said Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was not a “monster,” while also calling Dr. Christine Blasey Ford “attractive” in his response to Thursday’s hearing. Read more.

Politicians often seek solutions with their own interests in mind. But faith groups look to help the most vulnerable first. Read more.

The University of Utah’s football team is set to take on Washington State this weekend. Here’s what the national media is saying ahead of time.

The Deseret News examined what the Utah Jazz’s rotation might look like in the 2018-19 season. Read more.

A Utah business executive is running pro-gun control TV commercials. Read more.

