PULLMAN, Wash. — Utah hasn’t lost its first two Pac-12 games since 2013. After a 21-7 loss at home to Washington two weeks ago, the Utes visit Washington State in need of a win to avoid such a hole.

The task at Martin Stadium, though, could be a tall one. The Cougars (3-1, 0-1) have a prolific offense. The Cougars have the nation’s No. 2 passing attack (401.8 yards) and average 41.8 points per game.

“These guys will be our biggest challenge to date, without a doubt, in the throw game,” said Utah coach Kyle Whittingham.

Defending it, he continued, isn’t just on the secondary. It involves making the quarterback feel uncomfortable and getting him out of his rhythm. Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew II gets the ball out quick in coach Mike Leach’s scheme, so getting coverage sacks could be critical.

Cornerback Julian Blackmon said, as usual, it’ll involve everyone on defense to get the job done.

“At the end of the day it’s a team effort because if we can get to the quarterback then he won’t have as much time to sit back and throw the ball and get those open reads,” Blackmon explained. “He reads it quick, but if we can get back there quick then we’ll be good.”

Utah’s pass defense leads the nation, allowing just 93 yards per game. Washington State, though, is a different animal from the teams the Utes have faced this season — Weber State, Northern Illinois and Washington — in terms of passing the ball. The Cougars favor an air-raid attack.

“They just put a different type of stress on the team,” Blackmon said. “I think every team has different spots that they’re better in when it comes to them against another team.”

The secondary, he added, is looking forward to this week’s challenge.

“We feel like we have a really good matchup just because we know that our DBs are good,” Blackmon said. “We know that our linebackers are good. We’ve just got to prove that we are that good by limiting them and what they can do.”

Part of the challenge, Whittingham said earlier in the week, will be to keep guys fresh.

“A lot of that is on us, though,” he continued. “Because we have to try and get out of drives early and maintain freshness.”

EXTRA POINTS: Utah is at Stanford next week ... This is Washington State’s homecoming game ... Whittingham is seeking his 199th victory as a member of Utah’s coaching staff. He’s 113-57 as head coach of the Utes ... Starting defensive tackle Leki Fotu will miss the first half of the game because of a targeting penalty against Washington.

