Utah State cross-country will be the lone Mountain West team at the 45th annual Lehigh-hosted Paul Short Run on Saturday, Sept. 29, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The Paul Short Run is the largest intercollegiate cross-country meet in the nation with nearly 450 colleges and high schools scheduled to compete.

The men's race is slated to begin at 7:30 a.m. MT, while the women will run at 8:15 a.m., at the Goodman Campus Cross Country Course.

"This meet will be a great test for both of our teams," said second-year USU head cross country coach Artie Gulden. "We will find out where we are at. There will be over 40 teams in each race, which will be a good test for our teams to have to navigate through the traffic but keep our group together."

Three other nationally-ranked men's programs will join the No. 33-ranked Aggies, as No. 16 Iona, No. 34 Georgetown and No. 38 Columbia will compete at the event. On the women's side, No. 14 Utah State will join two nationally-ranked programs as No. 26 Georgia and No. 27 Georgetown are scheduled to race.

Utah State last raced two weeks ago at the BYU Autumn Classic, as the men's team placed second with 60 points, while second-ranked BYU placed first with 15 points. Individually, junior Luke Beattiefinished first among Aggie men runners with a time of 19:26.8 in the 7-kilometer race. On the women's side, USU finished second as a team with 53 points, behind 17th-ranked BYU's 15 points. Sophomore Bailee Parker finished first among Aggie women runners in the 5-kilometer run, placing 17th overall with a time of 18:30.2.

Last year, Utah State's cross-country teams became the first squads since Georgetown in 2003 to sweep the team titles at the Paul Short Run. The men's team won the team title with 119 points, finishing ahead of No. 17 Georgetown's 167 points. On the women's side, the 21st-ranked Aggies won the event with 72 points, ahead of No. 15 Villanova's 115 points. Additionally, with Dillon Maggard and Alyssa Snyder winning their individual races, it was the first time that the same school had individuals win both the men's and women's races since Villanova accomplished the same feat in 2006.

Links to live stats and race maps are available on USU's athletic website.