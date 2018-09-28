SALT LAKE CITY — Sen. Orrin Hatch said Friday it's time to stop "new smears" and vote on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"Frankly, we've had enough time on this to chuck a horse," the Utah Republican said at the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting.

The committee decided 11-10 along party lines to vote at 11:30 a.m. MDT on sending Kavanaugh's nomination to the full Senate.

Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford testified in an emotionally charged hearing Thursday about her allegations that he sexually assaulted her while they were teenagers in 1982.

Ford told the committee she is "100 percent" sure that a drunken Kavanaugh assaulted her at a party. Kavanuagh vehemently denied the accusation in combative exchanges with Democrats.

Before Thursday, Democrats had not asked Kavanaugh a single question about the allegations, and "yet again and again, their refrain has been the same: delay, delay, delay," Hatch said.

"Here's where I stand: We can't allow more time for new smears to damage Judge Kavanaugh, his family, his reputation, the reputation of the court, and, of course, the reputation of the country," he said. "We cannot allow more time for the partisans on the left to beat Judge Kavanaugh into submission."

Hatch said he's "tired of all the games and the gamesmanship" surrounding the nomination and that it's time to "end the circus."

As he has throughout the process, Hatch praised Kavanaugh, saying he has an "impeccable" reputation and is well-respected as a judge by Democrats and Republicans.

"It would be an absolute crying shame if we keep treating him like he's some sort of imposter or some sort of a person who just can't do the job. He can do the job and has done the job," he said.

Ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., called Kavanaugh's "aggressive and belligerent" attitude during Thursday's hearing does not reflect the temperament of someone seeking seat on the Supreme Court.

Feinstein denied being involved in a partisan smear campaign. She said it's unfair to move forward after hearing Ford's "credible, powerful" testimony.

The Republican strategy, she said, is no longer to attack the victim, but to ignore the victim.

This story will be updated throughout the day.