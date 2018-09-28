SALT LAKE CITY — A 47-year-old woman was killed in a possible drive-by shooting Friday morning in Salt Lake City.

The incident happened about 6:25 a.m. at 54 E. Harrison Ave. Salt Lake police believe a car drove to that address, and a woman inside the house was struck multiple times by gunfire. She later died at a local hospital, according to police.

Officers who were nearby heard the shots and responded quickly. The vehicle the suspected gunman, or gunmen, was in, was last seen headed south on State Street.

Few details were initially released on the case. It was not immediately known if the woman was the intended target, what she was doing inside the house when she was shot, or if anybody else was in the home at the time. The woman's name was not immediately released.

