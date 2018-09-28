SALT LAKE CITY — After warning students to not refer to the University of Utah's football team as the Utes and to avoid using the school's logo at Saturday's game, Washington State University eased up its stance following backlash.

The controversy started a week ago when the WSU Student Entertainment Board issued a statement encouraging students to stay "culturally sensitive and aware" and to avoid using the Ute mascot and logo.

Official statement regarding cultural sensitivity during Homecoming Week. Stay updated on next week’s HC events at https://t.co/i2OZi2oMYx pic.twitter.com/yuCxOO1AUA — WSU SEB (@WSU_SEB) September 21, 2018

"The SEB does not support cultural appropriation of any kind and would like to steer clear of the way Utah’s mascot represents Native Americans," the statement read. "While the University of Utah claims to have permission for using the 'Utes' as their mascot, many people from the Ute tribe continue to dispute this."

In 2005, the U. was officially removed from the NCAA's "banned mascot list" after reviewing a seven-page appeal and learning about the university's positive relationship with the Northern Ute Indian Tribe.

"It's a great day to be a Ute," then-Utah athletic director Chris Hill said at the time. "I think it's just something we heard clearly from our fans, that we were very respectful of the Ute tribe and we decided to appeal. The university has always been close to the Ute tribe. I think it's standard operating procedure to be in touch with the Ute tribe to do the right thing."

A few days later — and "after receiving a lot of hate and frustration" — the WSU SEB backed away from its original statement.

Our response to all of the backlash from this statement: pic.twitter.com/J1epIWnXHs — WSU SEB (@WSU_SEB) September 23, 2018

Concerns about "cultural appropriation or even passive racism" were quelled somewhat after leaders learned about the memorandum of understanding between the Ute tribe and the University of Utah.

"The previous statement was our attempt to prevent disrespect of the Ute tribe," the new statement read, "as Homecoming Week typically involves 'trash talk' to our opponent's school and mascot."

The SEB included with a plea for civility:

"Regardless of this memorandum, though, the core of our message still stands: We encourage WSU Homecoming teams to be respectful and culturally aware during Homecoming events."

The statement concluded with four words the BYU community will endorse: "Beat Utah. Go Cougs!"

TRASH TALKING COUGARS

Some BYU students (allegedly and apparently) aren't too concerned about being nice to this week's opponent, the Washington Huskies.

Trash-talking can be a double-edged sword, though.

You might want to sit this one out chief pic.twitter.com/rTCArTxe77 — Barstool UW (@Barstoolhuskies) September 26, 2018

YOUNG UMP

Not everybody wants to grow up to be a professional athlete. This entertaining 10-year-old wants to grow up to be an umpire.

Meet 10-year-old Vincent Stio, the world's biggest fan of @MiLB and @MLB umpires.



We were thrilled to have him at #Nats park for his 1st Major League game! pic.twitter.com/SxFfyBsp25 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) September 22, 2018

