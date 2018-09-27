Weber State volleyball came up with an impressive four-set victory over the University of Idaho on Thursday night.

“I’m so happy for our women,” said head coach Jeremiah Larsen. “Idaho is easily one of the top teams in our league. I have the utmost respect for what they do. So to get a win tonight is a special night for Weber State volleyball.”

To start the game off, Weber State found some momentum early. Rylin Roberts was on the serve, and Aubrey Saunders-Adams and Andrea Hale had a big block to start a 4-0 Wildcat run. Later in the set, Hannah Hill-DeYoung had two back-to-back kills that sparked a WSU 5-0 run. At that point, Weber State had a 16-10 lead over Idaho.

The Vandals tried to recapture momentum late in the set with a 5-1 run. But it wasn’t enough, and the Wildcats finished with a 25-19 first-set victory.

In the second set, the two teams kept things close to start off, however, Idaho went on a 6-1 run to take a 12-9 lead. The Vandals then pushed that lead to 18-15. At that point in the set, Weber State ignited and went on a 10-3 run, and a big kill by Hale led the Wildcats to claim the second set, 25-21.

Weber State had a two-set lead going into the third set. In the third set, Idaho started things off with a 6-1 lead. The Wildcats could never gain footing or momentum the rest of the set. Idaho never once trailed WSU in the third set, and the Vandals took the things into a fourth set with a 25-22 third-set win.

Game four started off with the Wildcats having an 11-6 lead over the Vandals. Midway through the set, Hill-DeYoung had three-consecutive kills that pushed WSU to a 15-10 lead. Weber State then had a 7-1 run to take a 23-14 lead. Idaho didn’t back down, however, as it managed three-consecutive scores. However, Hill-DeYoung and Hale dominated the net with a big defensive point to end the fourth set, 25-17, in favor of the Wildcats.

Weber State claimed the entire match three sets to one.

Weber State was led by Hale who had 13 kills from 33 attacks and only five errors for a .245 percentage. Hill-DeYoung had 11 kills from 16 attacks with zero errors for a very impressive .688 percentage. Megan Gneiting was the third Wildcat to rock double-digit kills with 10.

Helena Khouri’s defensive efforts continued to impress as she recorded 15 digs. This is her third-consecutive match with a double-digit dig number. As for blocking, Hill-DeYoung and Gneiting each had five blocks as forces to be reckoned with on the net.

Last but not least, Ashlyn Power had a double-double on the night with 45 assists and 10 digs.

The Wildcats ended the match with 48 total kills from 120 swings and only 17 errors for a .258 hitting percentage. Defensively, the Wildcats had 52 total digs and 11.0 team blocks.

Idaho ended the night with 50 kills from 136 swings and 26 errors for a .176 hitting percentage. The Vandals had 46 total digs and just seven team blocks.

Weber State is now 7-5 overall on the season and advance to 2-1 in Big Sky play. Weber State will remain at home and host Eastern Washington on Saturday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m., at the Swenson Gym. Saturday night’s game is Alumni Night where WSU will honor the 30th anniversary of the 1988 Big Sky Championship Team.