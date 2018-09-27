BYU's Sean Hill is one of four Cougars to participate in the ITA Men's All-American Championships at Tulsa, Oklahoma, from Oct.1-6.

Hill, from Berkeley, California, will participate in the main draw singles.

Jeffrey Hsu will play in the qualifying singles Oct. 1-2, with hopes to advance to the main draw singles competition.

Playing in the qualifying doubles round, Hill and Hsu, along with Sam Tullis and Ben Gajardo, will attempt to qualify for the doubles main draw. These matches will begin Oct. 1.

Singles quarter finalists, consolation singles champion and finalist, along with doubles semifinalists and consolation doubles champion and finalist, will advance to the end of fall national championship.

Tournament play begins Monday and will run through Saturday.