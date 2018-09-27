LAYTON — A 26-year-old man died Thursday after police say he was shot in Layton and two friends drove him to a hospital in Idaho.

About 9 a.m., police in Layton got a phone call from police in the neighboring state with information that a man had died after an overnight shooting that they believed had happened in Layton. Following the shooting, the man's friends had driven him to Franklin County Medical Center in Preston, Idaho.

Preston police said information given to them by the man's two friends indicated that the shooting happened in the Utah city.

When Layton police went to the home in Lakeview Estates mobile home park where the shooting allegedly occurred, officers detained and interviewed seven people who were there and "looked at the mobile home," according to Layton Police Lt. Travis Lyman.

"I can say it does look like it did happen there. We did not get any calls for service for anything related to this overnight. Nobody called about the shots or anything," Lyman said.

Some of the seven remained detained Thursday night while others were released, Lyman said. No arrests have been made.

"It is odd why somebody would be shot at that location. I mean, there's a lot of hospitals between there and Preston, Idaho. So we're trying to figure out that part of it. What was the motive to quickly leave and not go to a hospital in our area, and go all the way there?" Lyman added.

Davis Metro Narcotics Strike Force assisted with the investigation at the home Thursday, as items related to marijuana were found in the home, Lyman said.

Additional information about the altercation, or why the man's friends allegedly drove him to Idaho to get help, was not immediately available.