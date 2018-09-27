DRAPER — In a much-anticipated rivalry volleyball match in Region 7, in front of a full student section at Corner Canyon High School on Thursday, the Corner Canyon Chargers overpowered the Alta Hawks, winning 3-0 (25-21, 25-12, 25-12).

“It’s their favorite match of the season, they love it. They get excited, they hype it up. It was the game of the week for Corner Canyon this week so we had a lot of the student body out, which is huge for our team when we get that support,” Corner Canyon head coach Mindy Wilder said.

The Chargers took a little while to get going, with the Hawks winning six of the first eight points of the match, but Corner Canyon charged back in the middle of the set, winning eight points in a row to turn the momentum its way. Alta made things interesting at the end of the set, winning five points in a row near the end of the set, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the middle-set run by Corner Canyon.

“We started out slow and it took the girls a little bit to get moving, so once they got in their rhythm, it just took over and they had some fun out there. That’s the key, when they’re having fun, they play hard,” Wilder said.

The 25-21 first set would be the closest the Hawks would get to winning a set. Corner Canyon raced out to a 17-8 lead in the second set, and the match was never the same, as the Chargers won the second set 25-12. Corner Canyon also won the third set by the same score.

“In between sets we talked about getting out there and playing hard that first point and we play hard, finish hard. We play hard from the first point all the way to point 25,” Wilder said.

Madi Brunatti led Corner Canyon with nine kills, Grace Anderson had 16 blocks and Baylee Bodily had 7 kills, but it was a team effort for the Chargers.

“Tonight was a total team effort, which I love. You can look at the stats and you’ve got some definite standout players, but there were six kids out there on that court every time and all of them were involved,” Wilder said.

Corner Canyon’s blocking game was key to the victory.

“Our blocking took charge and that was awesome. Once we started to get those blocks and the momentum, it fed to everybody else on the team and it all started falling into place,” Wilder said.

The Chargers also found success with its serve, especially during scoring runs.

“It was great. It was great. They were hitting what we wanted, what we came in for our game plan. It was on; it was beautiful,” Wilder said.

Corner Canyon remains undefeated in region play after the win, heading into the home stretch of the season.

“This is good, this puts us at 4-0 in region play and continues the consistency. It’s really good to have that rivalry win. We love Alta, those players are fun, we love the coaches, so it’s a fun atmosphere, but it will help transfer us over into the rest of the season,” Wilder said.