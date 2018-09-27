HURRICANE, Washington County — Officials say a "significant amount" of commercial-grade fireworks were stolen from a small city in southern Utah.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for "information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible" for stealing the fireworks, according to a news release from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Denver Field Division.

The city-owned fireworks were stolen from a storage container in Hurricane, Washington County, sometime between Sept. 1 and Sept. 20.

"Commercial-grade fireworks are explosives, and if not stored in the proper conditions, are unstable and dangerous," said ATF Denver Field Division Special Agent in Charge Debbie Livingston.

"It is imperative that anyone with information come forward and help us find those responsible."

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the bureau at 1-888-ATF-TIPS or by email at [email protected] Tips can also be made through the bureau's website at atf.gov/contact/atftips or the Reportit app or website, reportit.com.