PROVO — As BYU held its first basketball practice of the 2018-19 season Thursday, coach Dave Rose liked what he sees from his team — especially when it comes to experience.

Last season, the Cougars didn’t have any seniors on the roster. The year before, BYU had only two seniors but there was a dearth of upperclassmen.

Now, the roster features two seniors, Luke Worthington and McKay Cannon; and eight juniors, including Yoeli Childs, TJ Haws, Nick Emery, Jahshire Hardnett, Dalton Nixon and Zac Seljaas.

“Probably the most excited I am is just about the experience of the guys coming back. We’ve got a lot of upperclassmen on this roster,” Rose said. “That feels good going into a really tough opener and tough preseason. We have a real challenging schedule and I think these guys know what they’re in for.”

Rose also announced that the basketball career of oft-injured 6-foot-11 forward Ryan Andrus, an American Fork High product, is over.

“Ryan wasn’t cleared to participate. He was actually advised by his doctors that he should probably move on. He’s going to school here,” Rose said. “It’s pretty unfortunate and it was tough on him. But he’s doing well. I talked to him the other day. He’ll still be around but he won’t be part of this group.”

Worthington, at 6-10, is the tallest player on the roster. Meanwhile, BYU welcomes a handful of talented freshmen — 6-9 forward Gavin Baxter, 6-6 guard Connor Harding and 6-9 forward Kolby Lee.

“I love (Andrus). I lived with him last year," Worthington said. "He’s a great guy. But I think we’ll be just fine. Down low, we’ve got a lot of experience with the older guys and then we’ve got some fresh dudes — I mean, these freshmen want to get after it. Speaking of guys who work hard, you’ve got Gavin, Colby and Conner. These incoming freshmen are some of the hardest working dudes on the team. It’s surprising how into it they are. I’m not concerned about our post play. I think we have the dudes we need to get the job done.”

All this means the Cougars will play smaller this season with a lot of guards on the floor, particularly when Emery joins the team in mid-December after he sits out the first nine games of the season as mandated by the NCAA.

“We’ll probably be a little more up-tempo. The way our roster breaks down will dictate that. We’ll be a much smaller team. We just are,” Rose said. “Especially when we get into the season, around Christmas, when Nick becomes eligible to play, we can play four really small guards that will be hard for other guys to guard. I think the pace of the game will be pretty quick.”

Rose is looking forward to the potential contributions of Baxter.

“He’s long and athletic and he has a tough, mean streak in him,” Rose said. “We need to come him along really quick. That will be his biggest challenge, to see how quick he can pick everything up and stay on the floor and help us win games.”

Childs, who tested the NBA waters last spring and chose to return for his junior year, loves the experience on the roster.

“When people ask how the team’s going to be, we’re so old this year. We have guys that have been through it all. We have got guys that are going to come off the bench this year that have played significant minutes, guys that have played in the conference tournament and guys that just know what to expect,” Childs said. “It’s crazy going from year to year to year, now going into my junior year knowing exactly what teams are going to be like and exactly what you need to prepare for. We have so many guys on the team like that. And all our younger guys have so many options to turn to when they’re looking for advice and what to work on. It’s a group that wants to get better and knows what we need to do.”