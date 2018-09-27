SEATTLE — No doubt, No. 20 BYU has been one of the nation’s biggest surprises this season.

But some have criticized the Cougars for their lack of a consistent passing game. BYU ranks No. 113 in passing offense and No. 112 in passing efficiency.

Quarterback Tanner Mangum has completed 67 of 116 passes for 612 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

On Saturday, the Cougars visit No. 11 Washington, which is No. 11 in pass defense and No. 15 in pass efficiency defense.

“This is going to be a tough week to make any big jumps statistically in passing. I think this week it’s about being smart, taking care of the football and being as efficient as we can with our opportunities,” said BYU passing game coordinator Aaron Roderick. “We’ve had a couple of chances for big plays that we haven’t made. Those things are contagious. Usually if you make a couple of them, they come in bunches. For whatever reason, we just haven’t quite broken through yet. But I’m optimistic that that’s going to happen.

"This is a tough week to think about big plays or stats. To me, stats are for losers. We’re 3-1 and we’re taking good care of the ball. This week is about finding a way to win again, however we have to do it.”

Mangum said he doesn’t care about stats, either.

“At the end of the day, what matters is the wins. That’s what gets remembered. That’s what you care about,” Mangum said. “At the end of the year, you care about the record... I’m more than willing to sacrifice personal statistics for team victories. That would be extremely selfish of me to worry about my numbers as opposed to helping our team win.”

Roderick is confident that the offense will make strides this year.

“Our formula for winning so far this year is to not hurt ourselves, not hurt our defense and not put ourselves in tough situations,” he said. “As this season progresses, we’ll have chances to open things up a little bit more, chances to build our play-action game and throw the ball down the field. That builds with our run game. Each week we’re trying to develop that a little more. This schedule has been really challenging. We’re playing good teams.“

PETERSEN AND MANGUM: Mangum was recruited by Washington coach Chris Petersen when he coaching at Boise State and Mangum was playing at Eagle High in Idaho.

“Heck of a player. We liked him a lot. I cannot believe he’s still playing college football. I’m like, huh?” Petersen said this week. “But he was an awesome kid back in high school even. Just really liked him. Then he went on his mission and then went to BYU. He’s been there a long time, seen a lot of things, seen a lot of defense, played a lot of football. He’s an experienced fifth-year — kind of a fifth year — kind of quarterback.”

Mangum expressed mutual respect for Petersen.

“I love coach Pete. He’s one of my favorite coaches. During the recruiting process, he was a first-class guy,” Mangum said. “I love talking to him and interacting with him. He did a lot of amazing things at Boise State. I’m looking forward to seeing him and playing against him. A lot of respect for coach Pete for what he’s done at Boise State and (Washington) … He probably recruited me back in 2010 or 2011. He’s probably like, ‘How is he still around?’”