PROVO — A teen was injured Thursday after being hit by a police car, officials said.

About 6:15 p.m., a police officer struck a 15-year-old boy with his patrol car at 200 E. 300 South, according to Provo Police Department.

The boy was taken to a hospital with serious injuries to his leg, police said. The injuries were not believed to be life threatening, officials added.

The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.