SALT LAKE CITY — The Uintah Utes have never been known as a high-school tennis power.

Facing obstructions like up to six months a year of winter weather, and only six outdoor public courts, the Utes are also still adjusting to being a 4A school. The Callahan sisters, however, are trying to do something about that.

On Thursday afternoon, seniors Kassidy and Kaitlyn Callahan teamed up to win a pair of doubles matches to advance Uintah into the hierarchy at the 4A state tournament at Liberty Park.

The Utes had just five players qualify for state, and would likely need a miracle to bring home the state title while competing against schools with better opportunities in Cache Valley or the St. George area. After the first day of competition, Desert Hills led with 10 points, followed by Ridgeline (9), Park City (8) and then Uintah (5). Orem and Pine View follow with four points each.

Tournament play continues Friday with the 3A teams beginning at 9 a.m. The 4A and 3A schools are then expected to finish their seasons in perfect weather conditions Saturday at Liberty Park with semifinal and championship matches.

The Callahans are actually triplets. They have another sister, Kennedy, who plays volleyball during this time of year. Later, the talented athletes will be causing problems together for opponents in basketball and softball.

Kennedy’s favorite sport is volleyball and she missed cheering on her sisters due to a match at Salem Hills on Thursday. Kassidy’s passion is softball but she loves playing with her sister. Kaitlyn? She likes tennis right now, but that might change later depending on their levels of success and her chances at earning a college scholarship.

“They’re so coachable,” said Uintah coach Lori Mills. “They’ve really picked up the game quickly.”

“We didn’t really know anything about tennis until a couple of years ago,” said Kaitlyn. “We’ve watched it on TV, but there’s a lot more to learn when you’re actually on the court.”

It helped that a neighbor constructed a private tennis court in his yard and Kaitlyn and Kassidy spent several hours there each day over the last few months. During the regular season, they lost only one match (to Orem) and then avenged that at the region tournament to qualify for state.

The Callahans opened state with a quick 6-1, 6-0 victory over their Bonneville opponents in No. 1 doubles and then moved into Saturday’s semis with a 6-1, 6-4 win over a pair of girls from Ridgeline.

“If our serves are on, then we won’t lose,” said Kassidy.

Teammates Sierra Law and Camry Meyers also won both of their matches in No. 2 doubles and Malorie Luck gave the team another reason to cheer with a first-round win in No. 3 singles.

“Overall, it was a very good day,” said Mills.

It probably won’t be enough, though, as usual powers like Desert Hills had entrants advance to the semis in every division and Park City still has three talented players looking for a state title in singles play.