TOOELE — A driver died and two others were injured Thursday afternoon in a head-on crash, officials said.

About 3:20 p.m., a Jeep was traveling south in the right lane on state Route 36 near Tooele when the driver tried to make a lane change and struck another car. The driver then "lost control" and crossed into northbound traffic, hitting a Honda Civic head-on, Utah Highway Patrol said.

The driver of the Honda died, officials said. The driver of the Jeep and a passenger were taken to a hospital. UHP officials did not know their conditions as of Thursday evening.

Traffic in the area was expected to remain closed for several hours following the crash.

Additional information was not immediately available.