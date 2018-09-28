SALT LAKE CITY ― The Boy Scouts of America has issued a recall for about 110,000 neckerchief sliders.

According to a report issued on Wednesday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the colored enamel on the sliders “contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban."

"Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues," according to the report.

The Scout Shop also released a statementinforming consumers of the recall on specific red bear, green wolf, orange lion, and blue Webelos sliders, which were sold between February and August 2018.

BSA stated that the only sliders on recall were those that held the following PO numbers:

PO#200233281

PO#200236630

PO#200228276

PO#200231755

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled neckerchief slides, take them away from children and return them to any Boy Scouts of America retail store or distributor for a free replacement neckerchief slide, including shipping," according to the CPSC report.

According to CBS, the sliders were “made in China and distributed by the scouting organization based in Charlotte, North Carolina."

As we reported a few months ago, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which has had a long 105-year history of affiliation with BSA, announced in a joint statement with the organization that it will end its relationship with the scouting program on Dec. 31st, 2019.

The change is being made as part of a new initiative to redo the Church’s youth programs. The changes will also affect the Personal Progress, Duty to God, Activity Days and Faith in God programs.