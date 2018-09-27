For Beaver High School, the state 2A golf tournament was a return to form.

The Beavers dominated the field at Cove View Golf Course in Richfield on Thursday, carding a 616 team score. The closest competition came from second-place Gunnison with a 708.

“This season was great,” said coach Jason Pollard, who is in his sixth year at the helm of Beaver’s program. “We’ve won 15 straight. This is a great group of young men.”

Beaver has a strong tradition in golf, with several state championships. This is Pollard’s second championship as head coach and his first since 2012.

“We had four players who won individually at tournaments this year,” Pollard said. “We knew that any of our top six could win it.”

However, while Beaver took the team win, it was Waterford’s Jack Nilsen who took the individual gold, shooting a 146 through the two-day tournament.

“Actually I really struggled and didn’t shoot the best,” Nilsen said. “I was able to put together a good score.”

A senior, Nilsen won the individual 2A title two years ago, but last year tied with Beaver’s Cayson Kreth for second place.

Nilsen said it was a goal he chased all year to finish his high school golf career on the top of the heap.

“I’m glad the high school association allows us to play on these great courses and sets these tournaments up for us,” Nilsen said.

Leading the Beavers was Kreth, a senior, who completed the tournament in second place with a 151 total for the tournament.

“We all did pretty good and improved on yesterday a lot,” Kreth said.

Beaver’s Jaxon Hutchings finish the tournament at 154 — good enough for third place individually.

“It was a little back and forth,” Hutchings said. A sophomore, Hutchings said the back nine of Thursday’s game was a little rough. However, after taking a score of nine on one of the holes, Hutchings was able to bounce back and shoot three birdies.

“I’m glad that all of my friends did good,” Hutchings said. He said that the small town atmosphere helped foster friendly rivalry on Beaver’s team, helping keep a strong golf tradition thriving.

“We have to push each other to play better,” Hutchings said. “I’m really proud of our team. I hope we can come back next year and do it again.”

Gunnison’s second place finish in golf was a first for the Bulldog’s trophy case.

2A State Tournament

Team scores

1. Beaver, 616; 2. Gunnison, 708; 3. Rowland Hall, 710; Waterford, 754; Kanab, 782.

Individual results

Jack Nilsen, Waterford (70-76-146)

Cayson Kreth, Beaver (80-71-151)

Jaxon Hutchings, Beaver (76-78-154)

Braden Roberts, Beaver (81-74-155)

Giorgio Gianoulis, Rowland Hall (80-75-155)

Corbin Hanning, Beaver (82-74-156)

Mason Bartholomew, Gunnison (79-79-158)

Chipper Willden, Beaver (83-78-161)

Jaden Cranney, Millard (84-80-164)

Klayson Matheson, Beaver (90-80-170)