"Corteo" performer Botakoz Bayatanouk practices her duo straps act for the upcoming Cirque du Soleil show at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on Thursday. According to Cirque du Soleil, corteo, which means "cortege" in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth. Tickets for the production, which will have a limited run of six performances, range in price from $39 to $125 and can be purchased online at maverikcenter.com.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.