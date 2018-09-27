Despite decades of mounting evidence on our environmental impact, climate change has been written off as an unmentionable problem in recent political campaigns.

It may seem reasonable that climate should be on the back burner when the economy, health care and immigration are such contentious issues. Yet no matter how overwhelmed voters may be, the recent record-breaking wildfires, droughts and floods — all of which are worsened by our warming atmosphere - should alert Utahns that climate change is here to stay and must be urgently addressed.

Eleven years ago, Gov. Huntsman called on a team of Utah climate experts who predicted that continued increase in greenhouse gas emissions, “would yield a decline in natural snowfall and snowpack, particularly in lower-to-mid elevation areas, an earlier and less intense average spring runoff, increased heat wave and drought frequency and severity, more algal abundance in lakes and increased wildfire intensity.”

Not only are Utah’s climate impacts becoming more apparent, but the latent effects are becoming more worrisome as well. As the Earth continues to warm, amplification of the heat-trapping effect is beginning to occur. For instance, the sun’s heat is absorbed by the oceans where it was once deflected by Arctic sea ice, meaning the Earth is absorbing more of the sun’s heat. Also, deposits of heat-trapping methane frozen inside permafrost — clearly a misnomer, as it is no longer permanent-are beginning to be released into the atmosphere.

Perhaps the most worrisome impact is the inertia of meaningful policy. Climate scientists have urged action to address climate change for 35 years. Even if Congress responded immediately, how long will it take to transition to clean energy sources? Think of the over 1 billion gasoline, diesel and natural gas-powered motor vehicles currently being used. What about our homes and businesses heated with natural gas?

For all these reasons, we feel that climate change needs to be addressed now. One college student, Megan, speaks about how her generation is continually reminded of the reality of climate change. “Ever since we were old enough to know about it, we knew climate change was real - just seeing how the winters in Utah have changed should convince everybody that climate change is a human-caused phenomenon. In class, I’ve had debates about whether it’s ethical to bring children into the world when our future is so uncertain.”

“Children are a high risk-group that is already impacted by to the changes we are seeing. Whether they must escape a sudden flood, breathe polluted air, or sit in a hot car, they are more likely to be hurt or killed than older people,” stated David, a retired pediatrician. His professional organization, the American Academy of Pediatrics, sees climate change as the defining health issue of our time.

Whether you’re a parent concerned for their child or a young person concerned for his or her future, climate change is an issue that connects us all. We can no longer keep the climate an unmentionable problem in upcoming elections; policy at all levels of government must be enacted. Luckily, promising solutions are in development. One encouraging policy, carbon fee and dividend, would drive the reduction of harmful emissions by putting a fee on fossil fuels and returning the proceeds directly to American households. Such policies are garnering bipartisan support from varied organizations, like the Republican-founded Climate Leadership Council and Students for Carbon dividends.

Through debates, candidate forums and casual conversations, voters will have ample opportunity to raise their concerns about climate. We’re well past the time to punt this issue to the next election.