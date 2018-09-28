“PICK OF THE LITTER” — 3 stars; not rated; Broadway

If you’re the kind of person who wishes more positive stories were featured on the nightly news, “Pick of the Litter” might be the documentary for you.

Don Hardy Jr. and Dana Nachman’s film will especially be up your alley if you’re also a dog lover. “Pick of the Litter” follows a group of young Labradors as they train to become seeing-eye service dogs for the blind, and it may be one of the sweetest documentaries you will see this year.

Before bringing in the film’s canine protagonists, the story begins with a series of brief testimonials from service dog owners, including one who was rescued on 9/11 when his dog led him down 78 floors of the World Trade Center.

From there, “Pick of the Litter’s” straightforward, no-frills story literally begins at birth, as we see five Labradors born at the Guide Dogs for the Blind campus. There are three males and two females, and all five will be candidates for the program.

Sundance Selects Phil, a guide dog puppy at Guide Dogs for the Blind, in "Pick of the Litter."

Training begins the day after birth, and we see the puppies nursed through some simple exercises and observed to see how they respond to their environment. We even see a meeting where the trainers vote on what to name the puppies. (We are observing the “P Litter:” Primrose, Poppet, Potomac, Patriot and Phil.)

At two months, each puppy is assigned to a volunteer trainer, who will take the dog home for 16 months. It is here that “Pick of the Litter” takes an interesting turn, and we realize the film is as much about the dogs’ human trainers as it is about the dogs themselves.

With so many candidates and so little screen time — the whole film only runs a brisk 81 minutes — we don’t get much opportunity to sift out the dogs' individual personalities. But “Pick of the Litter” gives us a window into the trainers' lives — such as with a disabled veteran named Adam — that is almost as satisfying.

We learn about the ups and downs of the program, and how separation from the dogs is a persistent challenge for trainers — even though they enter the program knowing they’ll be giving up the dogs. Sometimes a dog will be switched to a different trainer mid-term, and there’s also a degree of stress that comes from the chance the dog will be “career changed” — a kind way of saying the dog isn’t cut out for full-service status.

Of course, dogs who flunk out of the guide dog program aren’t exactly tossed out on the streets, so mild spoiler alert: “Pick of the Litter” has multiple happy endings. The best part may be meeting the people who have requested guide dogs, then seeing their hopes fulfilled.

If you love the idea of nonstop footage of cute dogs, “Pick of the Litter” will be a lot of fun. But the film attaches that footage to a genuinely uplifting story, and the resulting effort is a real winner.

“Pick of the Litter” is not rated; running time: 81 minutes.