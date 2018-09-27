SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office has concluded that a Salt Lake City police officer's use of deadly force was justified, even though no one was injured by his weapon.

On Sept. 5, police were called to the Homewood Suites hotel, 423 W. 300 South, to remove unruly guests from a room. One of those guests, 35-year-old Michael Zahn, had a warrant out for his arrest, according to police.

As officer Blake Noble approached Zahn to take him into custody after checking his ID, Zahn ran, the district attorney's report stated.

The ensuing chase lasted about a minute and went from 400 West into an alley near 330 South. Zahn climbed a fence into a courtyard. Noble was on the other side of the fence when Zahn fired a shot, according to the district attorney's report. It was later determined that Zahn was firing at a glass door of an occupied office building at 333 S. Rio Grande St. to get in.

Once the shot was fired, Noble drew his gun, yelled "Stop right there!" and fired two shots through the fence, the report states. Neither shot hit Zahn. The confrontation was recorded on Noble's body camera and released by the police department to the public a week ago.

Zahn was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the building.

"Officer Noble made a reasoned, split-second decision to fire his service weapon only after seeing Mr. Zahn pull out a firearm in a populated downtown area of Salt Lake City," the report states.

Noble told those investigating the shooting that, "Out of concern that (Mr. Zahn) would go in (the building) and take hostages or kill people inside (the building), I attempted to stop (Mr. Zahn) and fired."

The employees inside the building were all able to get out safely.

Gill also noted in his report that his office was not required to determine whether the shooting was justified because no one was injured by the officer. However, Salt Lake Police Chief Mike Brown requested that West Valley police and the district attorney's office invoke the Officer Involved Critical Incident protocol in the interest of full transparency, according to the report.