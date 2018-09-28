A recent article indicated that there are many people in the United States who have access to government health insurance and suggested that we are adding greatly to the national debt.

The article failed to mention the most interesting group of all. I would really be interested in the congressional insurance plan, the presidential insurance plan and the Supreme Court insurance plan. How different are they from the plans available to the other government employees? How different are they from Obamacare and Medicare, and does the insurance extend after the terms end?

It would be nice to know that our leaders are having the same problems with insurance that we are having.

Kathy Kendall

Heber