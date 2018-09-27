How many women have to come forward before they’re taken seriously? How many women have to be publicly humiliated before Republicans realize they cannot confirm Brett Kavanaugh?

They should drop this candidate and find another without multiple assault allegations. People wonder why these women haven’t come forward until now? Let me enlighten you: It’s because doing so is disrupting their lives and their families' lives.

Their names are being dragged through the mud. Their safety is at stake and their lives will never be the same. Obviously, no one would choose to involve themselves in this circus unless they were doing so for the good of the country.

Courtney McDonald

Bountiful