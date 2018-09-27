Utah State women's tennis continues its fall tournament schedule this week as the Aggies head to Pocatello, Idaho, to compete at the Idaho State Invitational on Friday, Sept. 28, through Sunday, Sept. 30.

Junior Rhoda Tanui, sophomore Alexandra Taylor and freshmen Sidnee Lavatai and Annaliese County will be competing at the tournament in singles and doubles. Tanui and County will team up in doubles play, while the duo of Taylor and Lavatai will round out doubles action. The netters will face opponents from different schools, including Boise State, Idaho State, Montana State and Weber State.

Utah State enters the tournament after competing at the Milwaukee Tennis Classic last weekend and was led by Alexandra Pisareva, who finished 3-2 in singles and 0-1 in doubles, partnering with Lavatai. Pisareva finished fourth in the consolation singles bracket, losing to Michigan State's Lauren Lemonds in straight sets (6-2, 7-5). Jones, who advanced to the quarterfinals of the singles consolation bracket, finished 2-2 in singles play and partnered with Gabrielle Dekkers in the doubles bracket, as the duo went 0-1. Dekkers advanced to the round of 16 in the singles consolation bracket as she finished 2-1, while Lavatai was 0-2 in singles play.