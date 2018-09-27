SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s 2018-19 men’s basketball schedule has been finalized with the release of the Pac-12 broadcasting slate. The Utes open conference play Thursday, Jan 3 at Arizona State (6 p.m., P12N) and conclude it Saturday, March 9 against UCLA in the Huntsman Center (5 p.m., P12N).

Not including possible conference tournament appearances, Utah is scheduled to play 15 games on the Pac-12 Networks. Other broadcast arrangements include nine contests on ESPN stations, six on FS1 or FOX, and one on the Big Ten Network.

2018-19 Utah men’s basketball schedule

Date Opponent Time TV

Nov. 1 COLLEGE OF IDAHO 7 p.m. P12N

Nov. 8 MAINE 7 p.m. P12N

Nov. 12 at Minnesota 7 p.m. BTN

Nov. 15 MISSISSIPPI VALLEY ST. 6 p.m. P12N

Nov. 22 vs. Hawaii * 9:30 p.m. ESPN2

Nov. 23 vs. Grand Canyon/Seton Hall * 7/9:30 p.m. ESPN 2/3

Nov. 25 vs. TBA * TBA ESPN2/3

Dec. 1 TULSA 3 p.m. P12N

Dec. 8 vs. BYU (Beehive Classic) 12 p.m. ESPNU

Dec. 15 at Kentucky 3 p.m. ESPN2

Dec. 17 FLORIDA A&M 6 p.m. P12N

Dec. 21 NORTHERN ARIZONA 7 p.m. P12N

Dec. 29 NEVADA 12 p.m. P12N

Pac-12 games

Jan. 3 at Arizona State 6 p.m. P12N

Jan. 5 at Arizona 12 p.m. P12N

Jan. 10 WASHINGTON 8 p.m. FS1

Jan. 12 WASHINGTON STATE 6 p.m. P12N

Jan. 20 COLORADO 4 p.m. ESPNU

Jan. 24 at Stanford 7 p.m. P12N

Jan. 26 at California 8 p.m. ESPNU

Jan. 31 OREGON 7 p.m. FS1

Feb. 2 OREGON STATE 3 p.m. P12N

Feb. 6 at USC 9 p.m. P12N

Feb. 9 at UCLA 3 p.m. FOX

Feb. 14 ARIZONA 7 p.m. ESPN2/U

Feb. 16 ARIZONA STATE 8 p.m. FS1

Feb. 20 at Washington 9 p.m. FS1

Feb. 23 at Washington State 6 p.m. P12N

March 2 at Colorado 4 p.m. ESPNU

March 7 USC 8 p.m. FS1

March 9 UCLA 5 p.m. P12N

March 13-16 Pac-12 Tournament (Las Vegas) TBA P12N/ESPN

* Wooden Legacy Classic (Fullerton, California)