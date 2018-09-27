SALT LAKE CITY — The time has come to prove your “Harry Potter” fandom. Select Megaplex theaters are showing all eight “Harry Potter” films, plus “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” this weekend. But hey, maybe “Harry Potter” isn’t your thing. If so, check out our other suggestions, which include acrobats, lots of food, the Utah Jazz and wonderful country/Americana music.

‘Cirque du Soleil: Corteo’

Dressed as angels, Cirque du Soleil’s “Corteo” acrobats will be trailing more than 500 total meters of painstakingly crafted fabric behind them as they swing through the air. “Corteo” comes to the Maverik Center for the weekend. The show celebrates life and the afterlife, in the form of a lively, acrobatic funeral procession. Sept. 27-30, times vary, Maverik Center, 3200 Decker Lake Dr., West Valley City, $39-$125 (801-988-8800, maverikcenter.com).

Lucas Saporiti The traveling production of "Corteo" carries an estimated 3,000 costume items wherever it goes, and the performers use around 1,200 costume items for each show.

‘Harry Potter’ movie marathon

It’s been 20 years since J.K. Rowling's “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” made its American debut. To celebrate, select Megaplex theaters are hosting a three-day bonanza of “Harry Potter” films. Each day, participating theaters will show three “Harry Potter” films in chronological order, culminating with “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” on Saturday night. Capes in public are usually in poor taste, but not on these nights. Sept. 28-29, times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $5 per film, $25 for all films total (megaplextheatres.com).

Downtown Dine O’Round

Gingerbread ice cream sandwiches, beef brisket grilled cheese, tender lamb shanks. It’s all yours for the eating at the 16th annual Downtown Dine O’Round, a two-week celebration of downtown Salt Lake City’s food scene. Numerous eateries offer discounted two- or three-course meals during these weeks for $5, $10, $15, $25 and $35 dollars. Sept. 28-Oct. 14, times and participating restaurants vary, $5-$35 (dineoround.com).

Utah Jazz vs. Perth Wildcats

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Joe Ingles looks onto the court at the end of Jazz Media Day at the Zions Bank Basketball Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018.

Do you hear that sound? It sounds like jazz — the Utah Jazz. Utah’s beloved basketball team preps for the season by facing off against the Perth Wildcats of Australia’s National Basketball League. (The Jazz have a few Aussies on their team, so we'll see what happens.) Sept. 29, 7 p.m., Vivint Arena, 301 S. Temple, $5-$50 (vivintarena.com).

Courtney Marie Andrews

With a voice that conjures country crooners like Loretta Lynn and Emmylou Harris, Courtney Marie Andrews delivered a powerhouse Americana album this year with “May Your Kindness Remain.” She brings those expertly written songs to Kilby Court Sunday night. This isn’t one you want to miss. Sept. 30, 7 p.m., 741 S. Kilby Court, $12-$14 (800-513-7540, kilbycourt.com).