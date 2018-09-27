SALT LAKE CITY — Halloween events in Utah include fun for the whole family. Dress up your little ghouls and go on a scavenger hunt at Gardner Village, watch a spooky movie, or take the older kids to enjoy Odyssey Dance Theatre’s “Thriller.” Some unique options include a paranormal expo and a haunted multimedia art show at the historic Masonic Temple. So grab your cape and your candy bag and check out these festivities throughout the state.

The following is a list of celebrations throughout the state of Utah. Please note that this is not an all-inclusive list and events and prices are subject to change. Email [email protected] with information, including location, dates and times, for any additional holiday events in Utah.

EVENTS

Discovery Gateway Discovery Gateway Children's Museum will host the family-friendly "Kooky Spooky Halloween Party" on Saturday, Oct. 27. The center will also host a Witches and Wizards' Tea Party on Oct. 13 and 20 and the KUED Boo Fest on Oct. 31.

Pumpkin Days, Sept. 28-Oct. 31, Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Wheeler Historic Farm, 6351 S. 900 East, Murray, $10 for general, $2-$3 for wagon ride and cow train only (385-468-1755 or slco.org/wheeler-farm)

Halloween Classics Movie Series, Mondays, Oct. 1-29, 7-9 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (801-948-7858 or viridiancenter.org/events)

Halloween Cruise, Oct. 1-31, Mondays-Thursday, 6:30-9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 6:30-10 p.m., CLAS Ropes Course, 3606 W. Center, Provo, $8 (801-373-1897 or clasropes.com)

Wizards and Witches Jubilee, Oct. 2, 6-8 p.m., South Jordan Community Center and Heritage Park, 10778 S. Redwood Road, South Jordan, free, register online (801-446-4357 or sjc.utah.gov)

Spooky Animal Show, Oct. 4, 4 p.m., Hutchings Museum, 55 N. Center St., Lehi, $4 for adults, $3 for children (801-768-7361 or hutchingsmuseum.education/events)

The Pumpkin Train, Oct. 4-29, dates and times vary, Heber Valley Railroad Depot, 450 S. 600 West, Heber City, $15 for general, $3 for children ages 2 and younger, includes pumpkin, free for children under 2 without pumpkin (435-654-5601 or hebervalleyrr.org)

“Bettlejuice” movie screening, Oct. 5, 4 p.m., Sweet Library, 455 F. St. East, free (801-594-8651 or slcpl.org)

Creatures of the Night, Oct. 5-6, 5-8:30 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, $7 for general, $6 for members, free for children ages 3 and younger (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

Pumpkin Nights, Oct. 5-Nov. 4, excluding Oct. 31, 5:30-10:30 p.m., Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, $14-$20 for general, $12-$16 for children ages 4-12 and seniors (pumpkinnights.com/slc)

Boo Lights, Oct. 5-26, dates vary, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Hogle Zoo, 2600 E. 840 South, $12.95 for adults, $10.95 for seniors, $9.95 for children ages 3-12 (801-584-1700 or hoglezoo.org)

Utah Paranormal Expo, Oct. 6, 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m., Ford Douglas Ballroom, University Guest House, 110 Fort Douglas Blvd., $10-$35 (385-549-2181 or utparanormalexpo.com)

Museum Lamplight Tour and Storytellers, Oct. 12, 7 p.m., Hutchings Museum, 55 N. Center St., Lehi, $4 for adults, $3 for children (801-768-7361 or hutchingsmuseum.education/events)

Discovery Gateway Discovery Gateway Children's Museum will host the family-friendly "Kooky Spooky Halloween Party" on Saturday, Oct. 27. The center will also host a Witches and Wizards' Tea Party on Oct. 13 and 20 and the KUED Boo Fest on Oct. 31.

Haunted Aquarium, Oct 12-31, dates and times vary, Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 S. Lone Peak Parkway, Draper, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., $19.95 for adults, $16.95 for students, military and seniors, $14.95 for children ages 3-12, free for children under age 2 (801-355-3474 or thelivingplanet.com)

Little Haunts, Oct. 13, 18-20 and 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., This Is the Place Heritage Park, 2601 E. Sunnyside Ave., $12.95 for adults, $10.95 for seniors, $8.95 for children ages 3-11 (801-582-1847 or thisistheplace.org)

Witches and Wizards’ Tea Party, Oct. 13 and 20, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Discovery Gateway, 444 W. 100 South, $30 for general, $20 for members (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

Active Pages: “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” Oct. 13, 6-8 p.m., Layton Commons Park, 437 N. Wasatch Dr., Layton free (davisarts.org)

Scarecrow Festival, Oct. 15-20, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Ashton Gardens, Thanksgiving Point, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, $15 for adults, $12 for children ages 3-12 and seniors (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

North Logan Pumpkin Walk, Oct. 18-20 and 22-23, 9 a.m.-10 p.m., Elk Ridge Park, 1100 E. 2500 North, North Logan, Cache County, free (pumpkinwalk.org)

“Monster Academy,” Oct. 18, 9:30-11:30 a.m. or 1-3 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $3 per child or $10 for a family, for children ages 5-12, preregistration required (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

“Garden After Dark: Oaklore Academy of Magic,” Oct. 18-20, and 25-27, 6-9 p.m., Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre, 2280 E. Red Butte Canyon Road, $14 for general, $8-$11 for garden members (801-585-0556 or redbuttegarden.org)

Carnivore Carnival, Oct. 18-27, dates vary, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Dinosaur Park, 1544 East Park Blvd., Ogden, $3 for general, $5 for children ages 2-12 (801-393-3466 or dinosaurpark.org/carnival-2018)

Fall Harvest Festival, Oct. 19-20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., American West Heritage Center, 4025 S. Highway 89-91, Wellsville, Cache County, $9 for adults, $8 for children ages 3-11 (435-245-6050 or awhc.org)

“Haunted Night at the Museum: Graveyard Smash,” Oct. 19, 6-9 p.m., Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, $13 for adults and seniors, $9 for children ages 3-13 (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu)

Trick-or-Treat Street, Oct. 19, 6-9 p.m., Utah Olympic Oval, 5662 S. 4800 West, Kearns, free (801-968-6825 or utaholympiclegacy.org/oval)

“An October Evening,” Oct. 19, 7-9 p.m., Salt Lake Masonic Temple, 650 E. South Temple, $20, register online by Oct. 18 (801-347-4047 or facebook.com/anoctoberevening)

Witch’s Breakfast, Oct. 20, 8:30 a.m., Ashton Gardens, Thanksgiving Point, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, $30-$35 for adults, $20-$25 for children (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

Kollin Brinkerhoff Pumpkin Nights, an interactive Halloween experience for the family, returns to Salt Lake on Oct. 5 for its second year at the Utah State Fairpark. The display has eight Pumpkin Lands and more than 3,000 hand-carved pumpkins and funkins.

Costume Day at the Museum, Oct. 20, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Hutchings Museum, 55 N. Center St., Lehi, $4 for adults, $3 for children, $1 off if dressed in costume (801-768-7361 or hutchingsmuseum.education/events)

The Enchanted Woods, Oct. 20 and 27, times vary, Treehouse Children’s Museum, 347 22nd St., Ogden, $10 for general, free for Treehouse members (801-394-9663 or treehousemuseum.org)

Halloween Family Night, Oct. 22, 6:30-7:30 p.m., South Jordan Library, 10673 S. Redwood Road, South Jordan, free (801-944-7634 or calendar.slcolibrary.org)

Halloween Musical Program, Oct. 22, 7-8 p.m., Magna Library, 2675 S. 8950 West, Magna, free (801-943-4636 or calendar.slcolibrary.org)

Halloween Magic Show, Oct. 22, 7-8 p.m., Sandy Library, 10100 Petunia Way, Sandy, free (801-943-4636 or calendar.slcolibrary.org)

“Frankenstein” movie screening, Oct. 22, 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $12-$14 (cinemark.com)

Halloween Stories and Singalong, Oct. 23, 7-8 p.m., Columbus Library, 2530 S. 500 East, free (801-944-7606 or calendar.slcolibrary.org)

Halloween Party, Oct. 24, 5 p.m., Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, free (801-489-2700 or smofa.org)

Halloween Celebration, Oct. 26, 1-4 p.m., Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-594-8680 or slcpl.org)

“Happy Hauntings: A Halloween Bash,” Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m., Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, free (801-594-8623 or slcpl.org)

Halloween ‘Spook’tacular, Oct. 26, 6-9 p.m., Cedar City Community Center Aquatic Center, 2090 W. Royal Hunte Dr., Cedar City, $4 (435-865-9223 or visitcedarcity.com)

Loveland Living Planet Aquarium The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium will host its Haunted Aquarium Oct. 12-31.

Halloween Hoot, Oct. 27, 28 and 31, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Tracy Aviary, 589 E. 1300 South, $11.95 for adults, $11.95 for students, military and seniors, $7.95 for children ages 3-12, children up to age 12 can come in costume for free admission (801-596-8500 or tracyaviary.org)

“Kooky Spooky Halloween Party,” Oct. 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Discovery Gateway, 444 W. 100 South, $12.50 (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

Pumpkinpalooza, Oct. 27, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (slcolibrary.org/pumpkinpalooza)

Halloween carnival, Oct. 27, noon-4 p.m., Weber State University Davis, 2750 University Park Blvd., Layton, free (801-626-6548 or weber.edu/WSUtoday)

Halloween Journey, Oct. 27, 1-4 p.m., Stokes Nature Classroom, 100 W. 2600 South, Nibley, Cache County, call or check website for price (435-755-3239 or logannature.org)

“Hotel Transylvania 3” movie screening, Oct. 27, 5 p.m., DeJoria Center, 970 N. State Road 32, Kamas, free; Trunk or Treat starts at 4 p.m. (435-783-3113 or dejoriacenter.com)

“Tricks and Treats” featuring Paul Brewer, Oct. 27, 7 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $5 (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

Halloween Bash, Oct. 29, 5:30-9 p.m., South Jordan Community Center and Heritage Park, 10778 S. Redwood Road, South Jordan, free (801-446-4357 or sjc.utah.gov)

“Mummy Madness,” Oct. 29, 6:30-8 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $5 per family, preregistration required (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

KUED Boo Fest, Oct. 31, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Discovery Gateway, 444 W. 100 South, free from 10 a.m.-noon, $12.50 from noon-5 p.m. (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

Trick or Treat, Oct. 31, 4 p.m., Calvin S. Smith Library, 810 E. 3300 South, free (801-943-4636 or calendar.slcolibrary.org)

Halloween Mayor’s Walk and Fall Carnival, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m., Uintah Community Center, 610 S. Vernal Ave., Vernal, free (435-781-0982 or uintahrecreation.org)

WitchFest, through Oct. 31, times vary, Gardner Village, 1100 W. 7800 South, free-$55 (801-566-8903 or gardnervillage.com)

CORN MAZES AND HAUNTED TRAILS

Cornbelly's Cornbelly's corn maze and pumpkin festival returns for its 23rd season with a circus-themed maze design and festivities at Thanksgiving Point. Guests can also visit the haunted attractions of Insanity Point.

Corn Maze and Courtyard, Sept. 28-Oct. 31, Monday-Thursday, 4-10 p.m.; Friday, 4 p.m.-midnight; Saturday, 10 a.m.-midnight; Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 2075 S. 4000 West, Syracuse, $11 for adults, $9 for children ages 3-12, last ticket sold at 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday (801-825-6236 or blackislandfarms.com)

Corn Maze on the Farm, through Oct. 30, Monday-Thursday 4-10 p.m.; Friday, 3-11 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m., American West Heritage Center, 4025 S. Highway 89-91, Wellsville, $7 for adults, $6 for students, $5 for children ages 3-11; $9 for Haunted Hollow, Friday and Saturday nights starting Oct. 5 (435-245-6050 or awhc.org)

Crazy Corn Maze, through Oct. 31, Monday-Thursday 6-10 p.m.; Friday, 6-11:30 p.m.; Saturday, noon-11:30 p.m., 8800 S. 4000 West, West Jordan, $7.50 for general, $5 for children ages 5-9, free for children ages 4 and younger; $18 for haunt through Oct. 30 (801-569-2356 or utahmaze.com)

Cornbelly’s, through Nov. 3, Thanksgiving Point, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, Monday-Thursday, 4-10 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-midnight, $12.95-$16.95; Insanity Point, Oct. 1-29, dates vary, dusk-midnight, $19.90-$23.90 (801-794-3276 or cornbellys.com)

Little Bear Bottoms Corn Maze, Monday-Thursday, 5-10 p.m.; Friday, 5-11 p.m.; Saturday, noon-11 p.m., 5000 S. U.S. Highway 89, Wellsville, Cache County, $7-$11 for adults, $6-$10 for students ages 12 and older, $5-$9 for children ages 4-11, $9 for Haunted River Trail on Fridays and Saturdays at dark (435-770-3462 or lbbcornmaze.com)

Haunted Forest, through Oct. 31, dates and times vary, 6400 N. 6000 West, American Fork, $25-$30 (801-903-3039 or hauntedutah.com)

Haunted Hallow, through Oct. 31, dates and times vary, 1550 S. 1900 West, West Haven, Weber County, $21-$30 (801-528-2080 or hauntedutah.com)

MUSIC/DANCE/THEATER

Veronica Cabling Dancers perform a number in Odyssey Dance Theatre's "Thriller."

“Curtains,” Sept. 28-Nov. 10, dates and times vary, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for students and seniors, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“Dracula vs. Henry Botter,” Sept. 28-Nov. 3, dates and times vary, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors and military, $10 for children 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“Thriller” by Odyssey Dance Theatre, Sept. 28-Oct. 7, dates and times vary, Egyptian Theater, 328 Main, Park City, $23-$40; Oct. 5-30, dates and times vary, Kingsbury Hall, 1395 E. Presidents Circle, $35-$55; Oct. 9-16, dates and times vary, Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $25-$30; Oct. 19-20, 7:30 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $27; Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m., USU Eastern Geary Events Center, 300 N. 300 East, Price, $18; Oct. 25-27 and 29-31, 7:30 p.m., Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, $21-$35; children ages 6 and younger not permitted (801-495-3262 or odysseydance.com)

“Angel Street,” Oct. 4-27, dates and times vary, Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $14-$16 (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

“The Addams Family,” Oct. 5-29, date and times vary, Draper Theatre, 12366 S. 900 East, Draper, $18-$15 (801-572-4144 or drapertheatre.org)

“Frankenstein,” Oct. 5-15, dates and times vary, Pioneer Hall, 1140 W. 7800 S., West Jordan, $8 for general, $5 for children ages 12 and younger and seniors (801-294-1242 or sugarfactoryplayhouse.com)

“Ghost: The Musical,” Oct. 5-20, dates and times vary, Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna, $10-$12 (801-347-7373 or empresstheatre.com)

“Little Shop of Horrors,” Oct. 5-20, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., Mount Jordan Middle School, 300 E. 9400 South, Sandy, $12 for general, $10 for seniors and students, $8 for children (801-568-2787 or sandyarts.com)

Loveland Living Planet Aquarium The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium will host its Haunted Aquarium Oct. 12-31.

“Musical Comedy Murders of 1940,” Oct. 5-27, dates and times vary, Heritage Theatre, 2505 South Highway 89, Perry, Box Elder County, $10-$12 (435-723-8392 or heritagetheatreutah.com)

“Zombie Thoughts,” Oct. 8, 7 p.m., Browning Center, Weber State University, Ogden, $5 (801-626-8500 or weberstatetickets.com)

“Stormy Highlights,” Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m., Heritage Center, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City, $12 for adults, $6 for students (435-233-8213 or myosu.org)

“Murder on the Nile,” Oct. 11-Nov. 17, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17 and students with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“The Addams Family,” Oct. 12-Nov. 3, dates and times vary, Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $17-$19 (855-944-2787 or theziegfeldtheater.com)

“Halloween Spooktacular: Hollywood Hits,” Oct. 25-26, 7:30 p.m., Cox Performing Arts Center, DSU, St. George, call or check website for price (435-652-7500 or tickets.dsutix.com)

“The Mousetrap,” Oct. 26-Nov. 3, dates and times vary, Harris Fine Arts Center, Pardoe Theatre, BYU, Provo, $22-$26 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

Superheroes and Princesses Halloween concert, Sept. 26-27, 7 p.m.; Sept. 27, 3 p.m., Timberline Middle School, 500 W. Canyon Crest Road, Alpine, $12 for general, $9 for seniors and students (801-210-2466 or thetso.org)

“Wait Until Dark,” through Nov. 17, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$44 for adults, $18-$20 for youths ages 5-17, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)