SALT LAKE CITY — South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham speech to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh received social media attention Thursday afternoon.

In his five-minute speech to Judge Kavanaugh, Graham called the accusations against the nominee “a sham” put on by the Democratic Party.

"This is the most unethical sham since I've been in politics. ... Boy, y'all want power. Boy, I hope you never get it. I hope the American people can see through this sham, that you knew about it and you held it."

He said he’s furious with how Democrats dealt with the situation.

Watch the interaction below. It contains mildly objectionable language.

Graham made headlines earlier in the day for his fiery response to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testimony, in which she alleged Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school.

