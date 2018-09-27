SALT LAKE CITY — Utah water officials are testing an eastern Utah river after a train derailed over the weekend and sent 40 to 50 tons of coal into the river and surrounding wetlands.

Department of Environmental Quality District Engineer for Southeast Utah Scott Hacking says eight cars of a Union Pacific train derailed near the Price River and surrounding wetland near the Scofield Reservoir dam early Saturday morning. At least one of the cars tipped over and spilled the coal.

Hacking says the test results are expected to come back tomorrow, but officials are not expecting any impact to drinking water in the area.

Much of the derailment was cleared as of Wednesday.

Hacking says officials are not sure what caused the derailment.