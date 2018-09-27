Editor's note: The following is a transcript of the sixth episode of Ute Insiders — a podcast from Deseret News writers Dirk Facer, Mike Sorensen and Trent Wood. It's been edited for clarity.

Dirk Facer: On this episode of the Deseret News Ute Insiders podcast, we look back at the bye week, and ahead to Utah's game at Washington State. We hear from running back Zack Moss and defensive tackle Pita Tonga. Our Utah by 5 segment features a visit with coach Larry Krystkowiak, and we discuss his friendship with the late Jon Huntsman. Deseret News columnist Doug Robinson joins us to talk about a recent article he wrote on former Ute Eric Weddle. This and more including our Pac-12 South pick-ems on this edition of the Deseret News Ute Insiders podcast.

Welcome to another edition of the Desert News Ute Insiders podcast. I'm Dirk Facer, longtime beat writer for the Utes, joined here today by Mike Sorensen, who's been at the paper forever and a day, and our resident millennial Trent Wood. Hey, let's talk about the bye week Utah had. Obviously it was a time to heal some bumps and bruises and I can think of nobody better than Britain Covey. Do you think this was well-timed, just considering the physical play of that Washington game?

Trent Wood: I mean, I saw him yesterday and he seemed perfectly good. He seemed ready to go.

DF: Mike, what do you think? I mean, it's early in the season, obviously, but that may have been the most physical game of the season against Washington. Does it work out?

Mike Sorensen: Yeah, I think it was perfectly timed. In fact, that was Utah's best week of the year wasn't it? Went undefeated, so I think that was a great bye week for them.

DF: What challenges do you guys see ahead at Washington State? Obviously losing your Pac-12 opener, you don't want to be in that 0-2 hole to start the year. Is that really the big story going into this week?

TW: I mean it has to be probably the biggest one. If they go down 0-2 and then they have to go to Stanford, which is arguably the best team in the Pac-12 right now, they could conceivably go to 0-3 in the conference which is not a great start to the year.

DF: Mike what do you think?

MS: Oh it's obviously a huge game because, like he said, I mean you lose two in a row and you have Stanford coming up and a couple of tough games after that. I mean you know, it could be a downward slide after that if they lose this week. It's really a key game.

DF: Is this is a tougher game than maybe people thought going into the season? I mean Washington State obviously has that prolific offense, but they're putting some good defense now and they put a big scare into USC last week.

TW: Well, and nobody thought they had a quarterback. I know Mike Leach seems to grow them out of the ground, but they have this transfer from East Carolina who looked great against USC. All of a sudden, their offense continues to play well, they're a better team than people thought

DF: Mike, should they have beat USC?

MS: Yeah, I saw most of that game and I think they seemed like they had them. In the second half they just kind of let them — the defense just couldn't quite hold on. But I agree that Washington State, I think at the start of the year fans might have just looked at that and said there's a win, you know, because they were picked for what fifth? by a lot of people to finish in the league. And they lost their quarterback and but the thing is you know like I say Mike Leach has a quarterback every year, he comes up with something, and he and he has Utah's number too. You've got to think about that. I mean, I remember that first year back in 2012. They played up here, remember that game? And it was 49-6 and they just wiped them out. I felt sorry for him. I thought poor Mike Leach, he's got this terrible program. And then two years later, Utah was up 21-0 in the first quarter and then they came back and beat them and then he's beaten them three times in a row. So he's got Utah's number right now.

DF: He does. Any chance you guys think — next week, the week after obviously they're playing at nationally ranked Stanford, maybe the best team in the Pac-12, in some people's eyes. Any chance they look that far ahead? Or after the Washington game? There's no room for error to do that.

TW: I mean, you hope with the bye week they've been completely focused on Washington State. They've had multiple weeks to think about it, right?

MS: There's no way I mean, there's no reason for them to look ahead at this point. I mean, if they were 3-0 maybe you'd say OK, they're 3-0 and feeling pretty good about themselves, but after losing pretty handily to, you know, two touchdowns to Washington. This week, they've got to just, you know, that's all that matters. They've gotta win this game. And then, you know, after that, then look at Stanford. But there's no way they can be looking past Washington State.

DF: I bet a million dollars if you asked Kyle Whittingham, who they play the week after Washington State, what would the answer be?

TW: He'd say, I don't know and I don't care.

MS: And I don't believe him.

DF: Exactly. But that's what he'd say. Looking at the situation in the Washington game. There's a lot of criticism, maybe Zack Moss didn't get enough touches. And we've talked about that a little bit today.

TW: And that's been a general theme all season, right? I think he had 16 carries the first game, 16 the second, and 13 the third, so not a great amount of carries.

DF: Mike, what do you think?

MS: I think it's been kind of obvious, but I've kind of been taking the other tact over the week. I'm thinking maybe what Utah should do this week is everyone's been talking about give the ball to Moss, run the ball more, so maybe they can shock Washington State passing right from the start and do what they've been doing, you know, with not running him as much as they should. And then they'll surprise them.

DF: Hopefully some receivers can catch the ball.

MS: That's the biggest problem right there.

DF: It's interesting, there's one guy that feels very confident Zack Moss can carry the ball more often than he has. And that is Zack Moss. Had a chance to catch up with him and here's what he had to say about it:

How are you feeling, health-wise? Probably weren't 100 percent the last game obviously. But how did the bye week help you?

Zach Moss: It's helped me a lot, kept me off the field a lot this week, during the bye week. So my body feels a lot more energized than it did the first couple of weeks.

DF: You think you're ready to handle 20, 25 carries?

ZM: That's why I came here.

DF: Were you frustrated at all, or was it more just the way the game was being dictated, that you weren't getting the ball as much as you like?

ZM: I think both play a part. I try not to get too over myself, anything like that. I try to keep a level head as much as I can. When other guys look at me to make sure we're all focused on the same goal.

TW: It's interesting listening to that because Zack is probably the most confident player on that football team. He thinks he is the guy and he can do everything that they want him to do, he just hasn't been given the shot yet.

DF: You know he was banged up a little bit and obviously, I don't know if he could have carried the ball 20 to 25 times, but I know a lot of Ute fans think he could have or maybe go to Armand Shyne and just run the ball a little bit more. But Mike, do you think the answer's running the ball? You talked about how it would be nice to come out and throw the ball a little bit, but a good passing game begins with a good running game doesn't it?

MS: Yeah, I was being a little facetious on that, but they really do have to get the running game going because they just have to get Moss and Shyne and whoever else a little more consistent running. Not just here and there and so they don't get there — they should get at least 20 maybe 25. But when you get 13 or 16 that's just not quite enough.

DF: Right and then you know obviously the other things about the offense is the receivers need to catch the ball, Tyler Huntley needs to be more consistent in all that he does, actually, you know managing the offense. Anything else for the offense you guys think needs to be shored up or does that kind of put it in a nutshell?

MS: Well the offensive line looked a lot better the last game than the first two, so they need to get some holes opened up and then protect the quarterback. Which they did a lot better against Washington in that Northern Illinois game — six sacks, was it? Washington State does have really good defense, you know, they're a little underrated. So I think that the offensive line's got to have another good game because they haven't been living up to their potential so far this year on the whole, I don't think.

DF: They may have fixed what was broken, but the fixes need to stay in place, right? Defensively, let's switch gears a little bit. And Trent, I know you had a chance to catch up with Pita Tonga, and a lot of people talking about how they lost the handle of the ball after the recovery. What did he have to tell you? Some interesting things.

TW: Yeah, I mean his play in the Washington game was probably the play of the game, when he intercepted Washington quarterback Jake Browning, and then when he was running the ball to the end zone he fumbled it off himself and he got railed on quite a bit by fans, especially on social media. He deleted his Twitter because it was so negative and not helpful. But I just talked to him and he's ready to go and he's excited about what the defense can do against Washington State.

DF: I had a chance to catch up with him. You know, Washington State's offense, you think of a passing attack but it's not the quarterback taking a couple steps back and chucking it downfield. They throw the ball to the running backs quite a bit, they throw a lot of screen passes, you know it's almost assignment football. Mike, do you think that they — all levels need —- the defensive line needs to apply pressure, linebackers need to do their thing that they've been doing, and it's not all on the DBs, because a lot of these passes could be short, you know, screen passes. The whole defense has to be ready don't they?

MS: Oh yeah and I think especially, you know, they talk about Utah does have an excellent defensive secondary, they say one of the best ever. But the thing is if the defensive line isn't applying pressure it's not going to make a difference. And I thought in the second half of that Washington game, did you notice how all of a sudden, I don't know if it was because just Morgan Scally unleashed them, but they were giving pressure to Jake Browning the whole second half. And he was running for his life. Which is when that terrible interception to Pita Tonga came, because he just threw it. But you know, the four or five plays before that he was running backwards. And I don't know if it's because you know, the scheme was changed. Or these guys just got a little bit of extra energy. But they're going to miss Leki Fotu, who is one of the main guys doing that. He's going to sit out the first half, right, this week?

Yeah, so you got (Hauati) Pututau and (John) Penisini and Tonga. Those are the guys inside and they've got to just apply that pressure. And this guy, you know, he's a great quarterback. But he's only been doing what, three, four games so maybe they can rattle him a bit, and then make him throw some some bad balls. Because if he just sits back there and has time he's going to pick apart the secondary, even as good as they are.

DF: Yeah, and, you know, Pita Tonga with his interception and he's just been doing a great job starting. I talked to him a little bit about the Washington State thing and the challenges that offers and here's what he had to say:

They throw to the running back and stuff a lot. Chase was telling me last week that their running game is kind of their passing game. There's a lot of assignments there. Is this one-11th football for this week or how do you defend the fact that they have so many guys can catch the ball? Seems like a big challenge.

Pita Tonga: Yeah, it's definitely going to be a big challenge. You know, Washington State's a really good team. I just feel like if we just play sound, you know, I feel like we trust our coaches and that they have the knowledge to show us the right plays and what to do in order to stop their offense. I feel like if we just trust them to do our job we'll be able to have a good game against Washington State.

DF: Different challenge than you're used to though

PT: For sure. For sure. It's a different challenge. You know, it's not the typical offense we're used to playing, you know, so we have to change things up and we have to be able to adapt and play our defense.

DF: All right, we're back. We're going to switch gears to basketball for a minute. I had a chance to catch up with Utah basketball coach Larry Krystkowiak for our Utah by 5 segment and he talked about memories he had of his friend Jon Huntsman, who passed away last year. This will be the first time the Utes open the season without him and he had some very strong things to say. So you know what time it is, guys? Take it away, Tom Barberi.

Tom Barbieri: I'm Tom Barbieri. And it's time for Utah by 5, where we catch up with the people who built the program we love.

DF: Larry, thank you for joining us for this segment. I wanted to ask you about your relationship with Jon Huntsman. I know you guys were very close. And it probably feels a little different going into season without him.

Larry Krystkowiak: Well, yeah, Jon was one of the most amazing individuals I've come across in my 53 years. And, you know, he touched so many people in so many different ways. I think he's a prime example of being how we should go about living our life, him as a family man, him as a philanthropist, and certainly, you know, built into the fiber of the University of Utah in so many ways, and Utah athletics and, you know, we play in an arena that we can all be super proud of that, you know, Bird and Magic played the championship game back in 1979, and bears Jon's name, you know. And he made it his mission, probably the second half of his life, to try to figure out a way to find a cure for cancer. And now we've got just up above us here on campus, probably the finest cancer research center and treatment center that there is on the planet. So he, you know, Jon's not with us physically, any longer. And it's, you know, the timing is interesting for this podcast, because he has his big gala, you know, to raise some funds for the cancer and, and he's, he's with us I mean, he touched so many different people.

Our team has always been super close with him and, you know, we're going to carry on, I think that's the thing that Jon didn't just want to touch everybody while he was here on Earth, but he wanted to teach us stuff and I know I find myself in a common occurrence when you're trying to make a decision or go about your businesses, you know, what would Jon do? And and a lot of times Jon had it figured out, great friends and family. So you know, we're going to continue keeping his lifetime achievements alive and well, and never gonna let that slip our minds.

DF: Is there one thing when you think about Jon that comes to mind? Maybe something that a lot of people don't know, or something that may be altered your relationship with him that formed this strong bond?

LK: Well, it was not necessarily one thing. I mean, I can remember just on getting hired, Jon invited Dr. Hill and myself up for lunch. And, you know, I don't think friendships and relationships are something that happen, you know, at one particular point in time. I think it's something that's built over time. And the more time I spent with him and around him, you know, I just always remember you go up there, and very little discussion about basketball. Is was always about your family, what was happening with the Cancer Institute. He always, you know, he was hoping that we'd get involved. Super humble, humble guy.

I found a new barber down in Trolley Square and, you know, real unique guy that I love having conversations with, and then I come to find out he's a young guy that was also Jon's barber. And then when you hear stories, you know, of their conversations, it didn't matter where you came from, how you grew up, what race, what religion, Jon saw behind that all and had an incredible ability to just make connections with people. And the opportunity that I have had over the last seven-plus years is something that I'll never forget. I'm honored to have been a part of his family and so yeah, it's kind of like Jon's story. And one thing that I heard at his funeral, his service, through his family, was he was always talking about going big, you know, that was the thing that I walked away from — you never would have guessed back when he started his company that he was going to compete with the DuPonts and the giants of the chemical world and the textile world, but you know he didn't have any fear of that. And I think that's something that he's kind of instilled in everybody. You know, you can't hit it out of the park if you don't step up to the plate. And that kind of enthusiasm I think was super contagious.

MS: So you heard how Larry is talking about Jon Huntsman. Jon Huntsman has been a big basketball booster for the last several decades, of course his name is on the arena, and I covered Utah basketball for 25, 30 years and during that time Rick Majerus and him forged a very unlikely friendship. You had this son of a steel worker from the Midwest and this millionaire philanthropist and they were like — I used to see them, you know, after practice sometimes Jon would be talking on the phone to Rick or vice versa, you know, they'd be talking to each other. In fact, one time I was by Jon and he got a phone call and he said, oh just a minute, this is Rick. And so they had a very unlikely friendship that they forged over the years. And then after Rick left, Jon kept kind of a low profile. I don't know if it was because he wasn't pleased with the program as much with the next two coaches, but since Larry came back I think he came back in the program more and they formed a very good friendship and that's been shown and Larry talked about it several times last year, even besides like he did in this past interview. So it's not going to be the same up there without Jon. I mean, obviously he died last season but not having Jon around is going to be a little different for Utah basketball.

DF: Yeah. And I know Larry took his death very hard. I think the Utes were on the road if I remember. I think they were in Colorado. I had a chance to speak with him before the game and Larry was really, really hurt by the loss. They were very close friends and it doesn't surprise me said that kind things he did in the interviews. Let's jump back to football and our good friend Doug Robinson here in studio with us. Doug, welcome to the show.

Doug Robinson: Thank you, Dirk.

DF: Good to have you here. Hey I gotta ask you a question as a guest. Are you familiar with Mrs. Cunningham on "Happy Days," Marion Ross?

DR: Yeah I remember her.

DF: Do you know what distinctions she holds? I'm gonna hit you with something here. She was the most frequent guest ever on "The Love Boat," making 14 appearances.

DR: I did not know that.

DF: So I hope to have you on at least 14 times.

DR: That will be a stretch.

DF: That will be good. Hey, you get a chance to catch up with Eric Weddle of the Baltimore Ravens. Tell us a little about what you talked to him about.

DR: Well I was just intrigued when I looked into his numbers and I put together earlier, a couple weeks ago, a list of what I thought was the all time all-NFL team from Utah colleges. And I was intrigued by his numbers and I gave him a call and I caught him when he was driving home from practice. It's interesting. I think there are only a handful of Utah collegians who have ever had a better NFL career than he has, and yet you really don't hear a lot about him. He's quietly had this amazing career out of Utah, and he's been a five-time Pro Bowl player, two-time first team All-Pro, and three-time second team All Pro. And the most remarkable thing is he's 5-11, 200 pounds, nothing prepossessing about his appearance, and yet in playing free safety, the defensive backfield is probably one of the most injurious positions you can play in football. That's been borne out in research. And yet, he's missed seven games in 11 plus years. He's in his 12th year now. He's had eight seasons where he played all 16 games. And we were talking about this and he was remarking how he gets up at 5:30 in the morning and gets to the practice facility an hour and a half before his teammates and goes through this whole routine of working out before he even works out with the team. And he's done that for 12 years and he's tried to talk some teammates into joining but they don't want any part of it usually. And he thinks that's one thing that accounts for his longevity, that plus he's just played through a lot of injuries. He says if my legs aren't injured, I'm playing. So he's played through a lot of upper body injuries and that kind of thing. But he has amazing durability.

DF: It really is. I know one thing I got reading the article is that he treats everyday like it's his last. And that's kind of life in the NFL. You never know when you're gonna play your last game.

DR: Yeah, he said that if I missed a game and somebody took my place and won my job I'd never forgive myself. So that's kind of how he views it. He always views it he's a day away from being cut. I don't know how much you want to go into this, but when he when he came out of high school, he experienced some of that because as a junior he was recruited by all the Pac-10 and Big 12 schools, including Utah, and when they saw the competition they dropped away, they said well we can't get him so we're not going to pursue him. And then as the senior he switched positions to quarterback on offense, he's playing both ways, and the team didn't do very well and all the interest faded. So Utah thought, well we got a chance, so we got him. This gives you an idea of how he doesn't look the part. There's a quote in there about how Urban Meyer, who was the head coach at the time, told Whittingham, are you sure about this guy? And as Whittingham recalled later, he said, he looked like 10,000 other players. There's nothing that meets the eye that tells you he's this great football player. And he said, yeah, he's the real deal. And of course he came in and proved it.

DF: Yeah, I remember one of the first days of practice he had up at Utah I spoke with him and he told me that he was determined to prove those Pac-12, or Pac-10 schools at the time, wrong. That he was going to make a name for himself and he was going to make it. You know, you hear that from a lot of kids that age when they first get up to college, but he was remarkable from day 1. I mean, he quickly earned some playing time and obviously developed into the player he is and you know, I have a lot of memories of Eric playing for the Utes. One of them, obviously, they had a long winning streak snapped at TCU and he was in a leadership role on the team and he was out there pulling his teammates off the field at Fort Worth, you know, let's go to the locker room you know and the John Beck thing with BYU. He's been kind of a class act at Utah and he's been that way. It's too bad that he couldn't finish his career with the Chargers, that things turned south there, because I think we'd hear more about him if he was out west.

DR: Yeah, that turned into an ugly situation. But yeah, he was an amazing football player at Utah. And I actually made a case for him winning the Heisman Trophy. There were actually a couple coaches who said that, of course playing the position he does and playing in the Mountain West he didn't have any chance at all and didn't get a single vote. But he played like four positions on defense, he played wildcat quarterback, running back, even threw some passes, was the holder on kicks, was a punt returner. There was one game against Air Force where he played 90 plays and the head coach after the game said they're short-changing you. They should give you two scholarships. He was an amazing football player. I think he had five touchdowns running the ball. He threw a touchdown pass. If I recall he returned a fumble for a touchdown, a couple interceptions for a touchdown. It was just a one-man team.

DF: He was kind of a fearless guy. I think he came back for one of the spring games and was watching and then he ended up going out on the field without a helmet and wearing shorts and was running the ball with guys with full gear chasing him.

DR: Yeah, I read that in an old Dirk Facer story. Yeah, it was an alumni game and he didn't have uniform on, somebody intercepted a pass and he chased him all the way down the field without any uniform on and Whittingham was just sweating bullets. He said I hope the Chargers aren't seeing this.

DF: Yeah. Exactly. And he was just a remarkable guy to work with too, very outgoing and respectful of the process and good luck, good things. Mike so you have any memories of Eric Weddle?

MS: Just what you just said. I think that was one of the things I remember about Eric is that he was such a good guy, I talked to him several times, you know, interviewing him over the years and you know, I think the biggest memory I have is, I don't know if you guys remember this, and it was one of his last one or two games when he intercepted that pass, and he had a full field in front of him for a touchdown and he just put his knee down and stepped up and gave the ball to the ref, rather than pour it on the other team because he just didn't want to pick the other guys like, you know, pouring it on.

DF: Very heady guy, knows the game well. Doug, I was just curious, you know, as you put that team together. I mean, the longevity of Eric Weddle may be matched by Alex Smith. You know the fact that ...

DR: And Steve Smith and quite a few. In my mind, and I say this in the story, there are only five players that have ever had better and you have to go with — interestingly enough there are only three NFL Hall of Famers from this state. And there's one from each of the big schools Utah State, Merlin Olsen. Utah's Larry Wilson, the redoubtable Larry Wilson, he was amazing. And BYU's Steve Young. And you could certainly argue that Todd Christiansen should be. And I think I wrote that column.

And then Steve Smith is going to be in the Hall of Fame. And then there's Eric Weddle. His career has been amazing. And he's got a shot at being that kind of player too.

DF: Well done Doug, thank you for joining us. All right, it's time for everybody's favorite segment. Our Pac-12 South pick-ems. We're looking at the four games this week involving teams from the Pac-12 South. Just a reminder, folks, if you want to get into pick-ems business yourself, DeseretNews.com GridPicks, you can win, get certificates, $250 grand prize, and it's free, which is my favorite price of all. UCLA at Colorado Friday night. Trent, how do you see that one?

TW: Colorado's gotta win that. They haven't really beaten anybody this year. Nebraska is horrible, the other teams they play are horrible, but UCLA has looked awful. So Colorado's going to win it.

MS: I would go with Colorado also. UCLA is terrible and I don't see them getting any better and it's on the road so I can't see them having a chance of winning.

DF: I agree with both of you. Oregon State at Arizona State. Another game with a horrible team and I'm gonna take ASU. Guys?

TW: I mean, I picked Oregon State over Arizona last week and it was a miserable pick. So Sun Devils all the way.

MS: Obviously yes, that's what I'm going to go with.

DF: OK, no controversy here. This next one's a big one because these are the two teams that were projected to battle the Utes for the Pac-12 South title. You got USC going to Tucson to take on Arizona. Arizona may have righted the ship but then when you're playing Oregon State, it's hard to say. I'm going to take the Trojans. What do you guys think?

MS: I'm going to go with the Trojans also. I picked them last week over Washington State to come back after their miserable games before that, but I think they've started to right the ship a little bit and Arizona is a good team but I can't see, they still haven't aren't using tape like they should. I don't know what's going on there but unless something changes I think USC should win this one.

TW: I don't want to pick USC, I hate USC, but USC's gonna win.

DF: Trojan fans, I'll give you his email and you can go after Trent later. Last game guys. Obviously Utah at Washington State. Very pivotal, we've talked about it, Las Vegas has kind of gone back and forth, I know Washington State was the early favorite and I think Utah's now a slight favorite to win the game. It's kind of a pick-ems, kind of a toss-up. Trent, how do you see it?

TW: I'm gonna go with the Utes. I think that extra week of rest and Washington State coming off a close game in SC. I think Utah pulls it out.

DF: Mike, do they have to win this one?

MS: I think they have to, yeah. It would be easy to go with Washington State, they're at home and they've been playing awfully well. I think because of the desperation factor that Utah'll win this. What about you Dirk?

DF: You put a little pressure on, I was hoping to sneak out the backdoor here. I think Utah will win a close game but you know they're gonna have to score points. I did an article earlier this week and I spoke to the fact that you know, you have to score points to beat Washington State. I think Utah averages 21 points a game and I think only two teams since Mike Leach has been there have beat Washington State by scoring fewer than 21 par. Twenty-one or fewer points. So you know, obviously there's some games where you know, you might you know, we talked about that game where Utah blew Washington State out several years ago, they probably only needed seven points to win that game. But the fact is, you know, to get that comfort zone and turn the game around they're going to have to score some points. So I'm gonna take Utah but boy, it's on the offense. And speaking of which, guys, is the problem Tyler Huntley is or is it the receivers? Is it the play-calling? Is that a combination of things? And what do you think needs to be rectified for Utah's offense to get back on track? Or get on track maybe for the first time if you throw the Weber game out.

TW: I think the easy answer is Tyler Huntley. Kyle Whittingham talked about how the quarterback position is by far the most important on the football team. So it's easy to point the finger at Tyler Huntley and say, he's not accurate with the ball or he doesn't have touch on his balls, or he doesn't run the ball well. There's lots of things you can point at. It's a whole team effort, though, I think they just have dropped the ball collectively as a group.

MS: I think a lot of it's on the coaching, you know, I think they need to be more consistent in that. And to be more consistent, you kind of have to not have all these fancy plays and stuff they've had in the past and just kind of, you know, get going, get your running game going. And once that's going then you can open up the game a little bit more, rather than the other way around. And I think that they have the talent to win and that should be what they're trying to do.

DF: I agree. And I don't think it's all Tyler Huntley. I think it's a combination of things and season's early, a lot of things can get better. And I wouldn't be surprised if we see the offense improve. And like you said, Mike, maybe by simplifying things and not having so many different personnel groups, and that things will get better. And I know that's the hope of Utah fans as the season progresses. Just a reminder, basketball starts this week. Media day was Wednesday. And then the practices begin later this week. Just a quick synopsis. I know, we're all still learning a little about this team, with all the nine newcomers and the changes and that, but there seems to be some optimism up on the hill. Larry Krystkowiak told me that this is one of the most athletic teams, if not the most athletic team, he's had, and he's excited about that. You guys ready for basketball or should we just plow through football and we'll get to that?

MS: Well, it's kind of odd, it's September still. I remember back for, you know, 30 years, October 15 was a magic date. And they couldn't do anything before October 15, and they'd have the big Midnight Madness at some places, and Utah would have a night sometimes, but now they've been practicing for a few weeks, and you know, and they still have another three or four weeks before the season starts. So it starts a lot earlier all the time. And I think Utah will need it this year because I'd looked at the roster and I only recognize five guys that are coming back from last year or something. So it's going to be a totally new team.

TW: I'll put it this way. If the Utes win against Washington State, we're gonna talk about football. If they lose, let's go to basketball.

Folks, stay tuned. We're going to cover basketball just like we do football and we'll get your fix for you.