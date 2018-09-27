LAYTON — A man who allegedly tried to convince a 13-year-old girl to have her father hire him as her tutor so he could have sex with her was arrested early Thursday.

The "girl" turned out to be an undercover police officer.

Dan Gil, 31, was arrested by Layton police and booked into the Davis County Jail for investigation of enticing a minor and three counts of dealing in harmful materials to a minor.

The undercover officer was working as a member of the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force. During an operation that began in September, the officer used the Kik app, portraying himself as a teen girl.

The officer struck up a conversation with Gil who "expressed his desire to have sex" and sent the officer nude photos of himself even after the officer told him that "she" was 13, according to a Davis County Jail booking report.

"He asked if he could tutor me in chemistry since he had his degree in that subject. He stated that he wanted to meet my parents and be hired by them so that he could routinely tutor me and we could have sex. Dan went to the extent of giving me his phone number so that my 'father' could talk to him about setting up a tutoring session. Dan wrote in a chat that he is going to get paid by my 'father' to have sex with his daughter," the report states.

The undercover officer then posed as the father of the girl and contacted Gil, who tried to set up a date that they could meet and he could be hired, according to the report.

Gil was arrested Thursday morning.

Layton police say he recently graduated from Utah State University. According to his LinkedIn page and Utah State University's website, Gil was a graduate student with a doctorate in biology who had worked as a laboratory research assistant at the college since 2014. He earned a Bachelor of Arts from Rutgers in biology with a minor in biochemistry and was a science tutor for a college in New Jersey from 2008-10.