SALT LAKE CITY — This Is the Place Heritage Park will offer non-scary Halloween activities for children during its Little Haunts on five days in October.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 13, 18, 19, 20 and 27, children can put on their costumes and go trick-or-treating, visit a storytelling witch, or take a train or pony ride.

Tickets are $12.95 for adults, $10.95 for senior citizens and $8.95 for children ages 3 to 11. Children under 2 get in free. The park is located at 2601 E. Sunnyside Ave.

For more information, log on to thisistheplace.org.