This time Utah’s Kelsey Chugg came up just short in her bid for a U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur title as she was defeated by Shannon Johnson 1 up in the finals Thursday at Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis.

The 27-year-old four-time Utah Women’s Amateur champion was trying to defend her 2017 Mid-Am title. She played toe-to-toe with the 35-year-old Johnson who was the No. 1 seed after winning medalist honors earlier in the week. The two traded leads four times in a well-played match before Johnson birdied the par-5 18th hole after the two went into the hole even.

At the par-5 18th, after Johnson had missed her eagle try from 20 feet, Chugg missed a birdie try from 8 feet. Johnson closed out the match by tapping in her short birdie putt.

"It was just an incredible match," Chugg said. "I felt like I played as good as I could have. I would have loved the putt to go in on the last hole, but I really feel like I did a great job of hanging on, and she's just an incredible player. And I played the best golf I could today to try and keep up."

Chugg had won her first five matches after coming in as the No. 11 seed following two rounds of stroke play.

Johnson, who hails from Norton, Massachusetts, took an early lead Thursday with birdies at 2 and 3 before Chugg came back with a par and two birdies at the next three holes to take a 1 up lead after six holes. Johnson evened the match with a birdie at No. 8 and then went 2 up by winning holes 11 and 12.

Johnson found trouble at No. 13 and then Chugg won holes 14 and 15 with birdies to retake the lead before Johnson came back with a birdie at No. 16 to tie the match before winning it on 18.