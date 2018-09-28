SALT LAKE CITY — There’s plenty of intrigue surrounding Utah’s game at Washington State on Saturday. Call it a passing fan, or so the statistics say.

The Utes head to Martin Stadium with the nation’s No. 1 pass defense. They’re giving up just 93 yards per game. The Cougars counter with the country’s second-ranked pass offense (401.8 ypg). Gardner Minshew II, a graduate transfer from East Carolina, is the first quarterback in team history to throw for more than 300 yards in each of his first four starts.

“It’ll be a good matchup,” said Utah coach Kyle Whittingham. “We’re doing a decent job in pass coverage and they’re doing a really good job throwing the ball.”

Both sides, obviously, will be put to the test.

For the Utes, it’s a big week for the secondary. Through games against Weber State, Northern Illinois and Washington, they’ve only had 79 passes thrown against them. Washington State, meanwhile, averages 57 attempts per game in coach Mike Leach’s pass-happy scheme.

Utah cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah noted that his guys are strapped with the task of defending good receivers and a quarterback in Minshew who is finding his stride right now, throwing the ball efficiently, making good reads and going through his progression.

Shah said that spells the need to play assignment-sound defense for all four quarters. And that, he continued, is a tall task for any team — especially against an offense that will likely run 85-90 plays.

“It’s going to be tough,” Shah said. “(It’s) always tough playing coach Leach’s teams, always.”

However, it’s not something the Utah secondary is shying away from.

“Every single player in my room said the same thing. ‘Coach, we have circled this game because we know this is when our talent, our expertise, comes to the forefront,’” Shah said. “I like that because I never tell my boys to back down, or be scared of anything, or anybody. So this challenge is fantastic. I believe that we will rise to the occasion.”

Although Shah concedes that the Cougars will make plays, he wants the Utes to make more of them and have Washington State work for every single reception.

“They are going to make catches. You just want to minimize the damage, “ he said. “I always tell my boys, ‘just manage the damage.’”

Junior cornerback Julian Blackmon is looking forward for the opportunity to face Minshew and the Cougars.

“Definitely. This is pretty much all of our most exciting game for the DBs because we finally get to go against a team that actually passes the ball, a lot. It’s their main thing,” Blackmon said. “It’s going to be a great challenge for us and we just hope to go in with a good game plan and just make plays.”

Washington State has seven players with 12 or more receptions. By comparison, Utah has just one — Britain Covey with 23 catches. The Cougars are led by receivers Davontavean Martin (27), Jamire Calvin (22), Dezmon Patmon (19), Easop Winston (18) and Kyle Sweet (12), as well as running backs James Williams (25) and Max Borghi (15).

In last week’s 39-36 loss at USC, Minshew completed 37 of 52 passes for 344 yards and three touchdowns. Calvin and Williams made seven catches apiece, while Winston and Patmon had six each.

“They have a lot of weapons on offense. Their quarterback is playing extremely well. They can spread the ball around with four or five receivers that are getting involved,” Whittingham said. “They throw the ball to the running backs as well because they are a big part of their throw game. It is a typical Mike Leach football team that is difficult to defend."

The Cougars opened the season with wins over Wyoming (41-19), San Jose State (31-0) and Eastern Washington (59-24). Then came the narrow loss to the Trojans.

“I thought we played pretty good. We played hard across the board. I thought we had a chance to win on all three sides of the ball,” Leach said after the setback. “I think our effort is great, but we need to become a more consistent team.”

Defensively, senior linebacker Peyton Pelluer made 12 tackles for Washington State. Overall, Leach said the Cougars gave up explosive plays against the Trojans and could have affected USC quarterback JT Daniels more.

Washington State currently ranks second in the Pac-12 in total defense, allowing 265.8 yards per game.

EXTRA POINTS: Minshew threw two touchdown passes in East Carolina’s 33-17 win over BYU last season. He came off the bench again the next week and threw 68 passes in a loss to Houston . . . Prior to signing with Washington State, Minshew had committed to Alabama . . . The Utes turned the ball over seven times in last year’s 33-25 loss to the Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

******

Utah (2-1, 0-1) at Washington State (3-1, 0-1)