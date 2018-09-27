SALT LAKE CITY — On Thursday, the Senate Judiciary Committee conducted its hearing of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The committee heard testimony from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who alleges that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school.

Prominent political and public figures responded to the Kavanaugh hearing on Twitter Thursday.

We’ve collected the social media reactions and shared them below.

Politicians:

Sen. Lindsey Graham responded to the hearing to reporters. His response grew several Twitter reactions and ended up trending as well.

"She can't tell us how she got home or how she got there. And that's the facts I'm left with," he said.

"She can't tell us how she got home or how she got there. And that's the facts I'm left with," Senator Lindsey Graham says on Dr. Ford's testimony. https://t.co/hib1LKoWh8 pic.twitter.com/nRr8lafXPW — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 27, 2018

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker

The accusations brought against Judge Kavanaugh are sickening and deserve an independent investigation. There should be no vote in the Senate. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) September 27, 2018

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Dr. Ford's testimony today is heartbreaking, credible, and compelling. Anyone watching can have no doubt she is telling the truth. I believe her, and I hope my Republican colleagues do too. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) September 27, 2018

Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin

Asked why she agonized so long over whether to come forward, Dr. Ford replied, "I was calculating daily the risk[...] and wondering whether I would just be jumping in front of a train that was headed to where it was headed anyway, and that I would just be personally annihilated." — Senator Ben Cardin (@SenatorCardin) September 27, 2018

Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley

Dr. Ford has been amazing. She is an inspiration and source of strength to every survivor. — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) September 27, 2018

Texas Sen. John Cornyn

Dr Ford did not authorize release of her letter of July 30 to Senator Feinstein in which she requested confidentiality — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) September 27, 2018

Alabama Rep. Terri A. Sewell

Sen. @maziehirono has it right- character matters. We see that every day when the President separates kids from their families at the border, sabotages the ACA, and denigrates our allies. There's no replacement for compassion, integrity, and being a good person #KavanaughHearings — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) September 27, 2018

California Rep. Eric Swalwell

The rule of law is under attack by a wrecking-ball president. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has made great progress with significant results; we must act now to protect his investigation from being undermined or ended by its subject. pic.twitter.com/Z9y8B0nsNO — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 27, 2018

Major media:

Fox News’ Chris Wallace

Chris Wallace of Fox News: "This was extremely emotional, extremely raw, and extremely credible...This is a disaster for the Republicans." pic.twitter.com/Rt5JgKFDtn — Axios (@axios) September 27, 2018

Comedian Samantha Bee

Today's hearing reminds us that to really tell a woman's story, one must begin with a 15-minute preamble from an elderly man about why her story is suspicious. #KavanaughHearings — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) September 27, 2018

Celebrities:

Ellen DeGeneres

Dr. Ford, I am in awe of your bravery. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 27, 2018

Kathy Griffin

Rachel Mitchell said she's not going to ask about the actual assault out of sensitivity to Dr. Ford...that's bullshit. She doesn't want to ask about the actual assault cause they know Dr. Ford is credible. Instead she's asking about fear of flying. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 27, 2018

Stacey Dash

Boy Dr. Ford sure does fly a lot for someone who had to delay the hearings because she was afraid to fly. #KavanaughHearings — Stacey Dash (@staceydash) September 27, 2018

This story will be updated.