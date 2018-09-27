SALT LAKE CITY ― It’s an encounter that gives new meaning to the phrase “up close and personal”.

According to CNN, Kyle Mulinder and his friends were out watching a seal swim underwater as it hunted an octopus. No one expected what would happen next.

In a video posted on his friend Taiyo Masuda’s Instagram, Mulinder is shown minding his own business when the seal pops out of the water and delivers a slap straight to the man’s face with an octopus.

“We instantly started laughing, we certainly got surprised,” Masuda told CNN. “We are all adventure guys but we don't encounter that every day! Such a raw moment, brought us so much laughter to all of us all day long... What a day to remember!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/BoD3bluhKmS/?taken-by=taiyomasuda

Marine animals are drawn to the region by the Kaikōura canyon, which stretches 31 miles long. The canyon creates an unusual series of sea currents that sustain a rich food chain, according to The Guardian.

Mulinder and Masura are both content creators for the company GoPro, they were trying out a new camera from the company and subsequently managed to capture the seal escapade on film.

Mulinder says it was the “wrong place, right time."

The incident occurred off the coast of Kaikōura, New Zealand, a place that The Guardianreported is famous for its marine life.