WASHINGTON — The St. George Regional Airport has been awarded $11.1 million in supplemental funding for airport infrastructure grants from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The funding, announced Thursday by Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, is in addition to $52.7 million in Airport Improvement Program funding already awarded to Utah airports through the current fiscal year.

The grant, one of 37 to airports in 34 states, will provide money for runway reconstruction at the airport.