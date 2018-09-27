SALT LAKE CITY — The highly anticipated film “Jane and Emma” is set to be released on Oct. 12, but before you rush to the theaters, Excel Entertainment Group just released the music video for the film’s original song “Child of God.”

The song was recorded by The Bonner Family — who happen to be gospel singers and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Set beneath the backdrop of the Utah mountains, the anthem features snapshots of people from all walks of life who are all proclaimed to be children of God.

“Jane and Emma” tells the story of two unlikely friends — Jane Manning James, one of the first African-American members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Emma Smith, the wife of church founder Joseph Smith. Based on true events, it chronicles the life and struggles of church members living in Nauvoo, Illinois, while dealing with issues of race, religion and gender in 19th-century America.