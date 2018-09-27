SALT LAKE CITY — Goblins and ghouls of all ages are invited to spend a haunted night at the Natural History Museum of Utah's Graveyard Smash.

The family-friendly spooktacular evening will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 19.

Activities will include strolling through a pumpkin patch, crawling through a giant spiderweb and tiptoeing through a ghostly graveyard.

There will also be Halloween-themed games, a fortuneteller, scary stories and goodies available for purchase.

Costumes are encouraged, but please no full-face masks or weapons.

Tickets are $13 for adults and senior citizens, and $9 for children 3 to 13. Children 2 and under get in free. Save $1 per person by purchasing tickets in advance online at nhmu.utah.edu.

Tickets include access to the event and the museum’s permanent galleries. The museum is located at 301 Wakara Way.