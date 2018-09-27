Dixie State’s women’s swimming team was picked to finish fourth in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference preseason coaches’ poll released on Thursday. The Trailblazers, who are beginning their first season of RMAC competition this fall, also placed junior Hannah Hansen on the all-RMAC preseason team.

Last year’s RMAC runner-up Colorado Mesa edged Oklahoma Baptist to top the poll with five first-place votes and 61 points, while OBU collected four first-place nods and 60 points. Colorado School of Mines finished third in the poll with 42, followed closely by DSU in fourth with 41 points, Western State Colorado (38 pts) in fifth, Colorado State-Pueblo (25 pts) in sixth, Oklahoma Christian (23 pts) in seventh, Adams State (20 pts) in eighth and Nebraska-Kearney (14 pts) in ninth.

Hansen is coming off a record-breaking debut season in 2017-18 that saw her become the first Trailblazer to qualify for the NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships held this past March. Hansen competed in both the 100-yard and 200-yard breaststroke events at the national meet, during which she finished in 30th and 21st place nationally, respectively.

Hansen qualified for the NCAA Championships after posting a DSU school-record time of 2:17.46 in the 200 breast at the Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference (PCSC) Championships last February. Hansen’s school record in the 200 breast was one of four total school individual records she broke (100 fly, 100 breast, 200 IM) during her first season in the Trailblazer program.

In all, Dixie State returns 11 swimmers and one redshirt from last year’s squad, including individual record holders in sophomore Miriam Gonzalez (50 free, 100 IM/5-5), sophomore Megan Ruppenthal (100 free, 200 free and back, 500 free/5-7) and junior Katie Pack (1,000 free, 1650 free/5-8). DSU also welcomes 11 new freshmen to the program who will look to make an immediate impact.

The Trailblazers open the 2018-19 season at the PCSC Pentathlon and Relays on Oct. 5-6. DSU is slated to compete in five regular-season meets overall, including a home dual against Western State Colorado on Saturday, Jan. 19. The 2019 RMAC Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships will be held Feb. 13-16, in Lewisville, Texas, while the 2019 NCAA Division II Championships will take place March 13-16, in Indianapolis, Indiana.