SALT LAKE CITY — Meghan Markle’s latest decision to close a door had the internet royally shocked.2 comments on this story
On Tuesday, Markle arrived at the Royal Academy of Arts to attend her first solo event since she became the duchess of Sussex. When she exited her car, she closed the door on her own, even though someone had opened the door for her, according to BBC News.
Here’s the moment:
Cue the internet speculation.
Some praised Markle for her “humble” attitude.
Others said she may have cost someone their job.
Regardless, etiquette expert William Hanson told Radio 1 Newsbeat that her decision to close her own door doesn’t go against protocol, according to BBC News.
"Usually, if you are a member of the royal family or a dignitary, you have a member of staff to open and close a car door for you," he said.