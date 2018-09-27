SALT LAKE CITY — Meghan Markle’s latest decision to close a door had the internet royally shocked.

On Tuesday, Markle arrived at the Royal Academy of Arts to attend her first solo event since she became the duchess of Sussex. When she exited her car, she closed the door on her own, even though someone had opened the door for her, according to BBC News.

Here’s the moment:

Video: #duchessofsussex arrives at the RA. A princess who still takes the time to shut her car door. Well done Meghan! pic.twitter.com/kJZXctr8AH — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) September 25, 2018

Video: the Duchess of Sussex in Givenchy tonight @royalacademy pic.twitter.com/zsRzIZi6kV — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) September 25, 2018

Cue the internet speculation.

Some praised Markle for her “humble” attitude.

I had to smile - Meghan is closing the door of that car herself - you know she´s still used to doing that...😉😊 https://t.co/YB9tGNdRlq — Royal Eve (@_RoyalEve_) September 25, 2018

Completely down to earth and humble — J.G.M. (@MainLineMaven) September 25, 2018

First time I've seen an on-duty princess shut her own car door... https://t.co/5Mg9TOi6lo — Christopher Wilson (@TheWislon) September 25, 2018

Because I was so inspired by Meghan Markle, as I left the house this morning I shut my own front door. — Mike Bubbins (@MikeBubbins) September 26, 2018

Others said she may have cost someone their job.

She must stop that! She’s gonna render someone unemployed soon — Grace (@Malerato09) September 25, 2018

I really don't think it occurs to her that someone else is there to do that. It is something she's always done herself like the rest of us. — Alisa Hilde (@AlisaHilde) September 25, 2018

The person who opened the door should have held it till she got out, and then close it. He opened it and walked away? — Stella Jacob (@Stella_Jacob4) September 25, 2018

Regardless, etiquette expert William Hanson told Radio 1 Newsbeat that her decision to close her own door doesn’t go against protocol, according to BBC News.

"Usually, if you are a member of the royal family or a dignitary, you have a member of staff to open and close a car door for you," he said.